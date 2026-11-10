Liverpool: Elite star’s agent reveals talks are underway after firm signing YES

Liverpool look to be closing in on a key contract signing

Alisson Becker’s agent has delivered a massive update on the Liverpool goalkeeper’s future ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Anfield chiefs took up their option to extend the Brazil international’s contract by a further year back in March, ensuring he would remain on Merseyside for a ninth season.

However, his future beyond next summer remains the subject of plenty of speculation, with the 34-year-old recently being tipped to walk away from Liverpool by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

However, Alisson admitted he wanted to stay at the club following Andoni Iraola’s side beating Crystal Palace 3-1 at Selhurst Park on Sunday. Indeed, he revealed that his agent was in contact with club bosses.

And his representative, Ze Maria, has confirmed that his client is in preliminary talks with the club over an extension for his client.

“Alisson loves Liverpool very much,” he told WinWin. “We are in preliminary talks regarding a contract renewal.”

DON’T MISS: Liverpool reach decision on selling Jeremie Frimpong in January amid shock Saudi links

Alisson ‘happy to stay’ at Liverpool

Speaking after Liverpool’s victory at Selhurst Park over the weekend, Alisson expressed his desire to stay put at Anfield.

He said: “Yes, in my mind (I want to say). I’m focused on playing every game but in my mind I’m happy to stay.

“You know, that depends on a lot of aspects and different situations. But my will is to stay. I’m happy here, my family is happy here.

“I’m still hungry for titles and for delivering good performances. I still want to play at the top level for as long as I can. So that’s my thinking on that. My agent is talking with the club.”

The Reds legend has made 347 appearances in all competitions for the club, keeping an impressive 141 during that time.

Alisson has also won the Premier League twice, the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, the FA Cup and two League Cups during a stellar Anfield career.

READ NEXT: Virgil van Dijk drops retirement bombshell as Liverpool reach new contract decision

But despite a deal seemingly being close to keep the Brazilian at Liverpool, that does not mean that FSG are not planning for the future when it comes to the No.1 spot.

The Reds signed Giorgi Mamardashvili and Armin Pecsi in the summer of 2025, while they agreed a £30m deal with Genk for highly-rated stopper Lucca Brughmans back in September, with the Belgian poised to move to Anfield next year.