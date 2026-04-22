Alisson has opened the door to an exit from Liverpool

One of the best players at Liverpool has just verbally agreed personal terms with Juventus, and two trusted reporters have revealed what happens next.

It’ll be a monumental summer of change at Anfield, with club icons Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah both departing. That will prove to be just the tip of the iceberg, with the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa, to name just three, having serious chances to depart too.

But according to the latest from trusted reporter, Matteo Morreto, Alisson Becker might not stick around on Merseyside either.

“Verbal agreement between Juventus and Alisson,” declared Morreto – who works closely with Fabrizio Romano – on X.

“In the coming weeks, Liverpool’s stance on a possible departure of the Brazilian goalkeeper will become clear.”

Alisson is widely regarded as one of the world’s best goalkeepers and is among the top three stoppers to ever play for Liverpool (Ray Clemence, Bruce Grobbelaar being the others).

The Brazilian, 33, is contracted for the 2026/27 campaign, but how much he’ll play if he does stick around is open to debate given his increasing injury issues.

Alisson spends far more time than most goalkeepers on the treatment table, and it’s a situation that is only going to get worse the older he gets.

And with Giorgi Mamardashvili already in the building as his long-term successor, Liverpool now have a decision to make if and when Juventus pick up the phone and open club-to-club talks.

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Alisson to Juventus now hinges on Liverpool

As Morreto stated in the final part of his update, all eyes are now on whether Liverpool choose to stick or twist.

Providing his take on the situation soon after Morreto’s bombshell, transfer guru Romano added: “Juventus want to sign a top goalkeeper this summer and Alisson is seen as dream target.

“Liverpool extended his contract until 2027 but talks with Alisson and Mamardasvhili’s camp will take place in the next weeks.

“Alisson likes the idea of returning to Italy but respects #LFC and wants to assess his future with the club.”

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