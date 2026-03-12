Alisson Becker is expected to STAY at Liverpool this summer, but with his Anfield date named by Fabrizio Romano, the Italian reporter’s thesis flies directly in the face of another journalist, who has explained why he thinks the Brazilian could leave.

The 33-year-old has proved a beacon of consistency since signing for Liverpool in a 2018 move from Roma, the fee of £66.8 million (€72.5m, $90m) setting a new world-record mark for a goalkeeper at the time. Having played 330 times for the Reds, helping them to win six major honours, it is safe to say Alisson has more than repaid that fee.

However, it emerged recently that Alisson has now, statistically, been the Premier League’s worst goalkeeper this season, shrouding his future in doubt at a time when the player has also succumbed to yet another injury.

His downturn in form, though, goes hand-in-hand with those of his teammates, with many of them succumbing to a serious drop-off in form this season.

As a result, speculation has mounted in recent weeks that Alisson could leave Anfield after eight years on Merseyside, with the Reds having already brought in his successor in Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Despite that, Romano is adamant Alisson is likely to remain at the club for one more year, and with the Reds set to trigger the one-year extension option they have in his contract.

“Many stories in Italy on Alisson Becker, what’s going to happen with Alisson?” Romano began on his YouTube channel.

“Now he’s injured, he’s under contract until 2027. The message from Alisson’s camp is that the player really wants to continue at Liverpool. He really wants to fulfil his contract, one more season, 2027, and then eventually consider his future.”

He added: “At the moment his desire is to continue at Liverpool. At the end of the season, there’ll be a Liverpool review on the players, on the manager and all the people involved at the club, what kind of decision will be made on the goalkeeper.

“Inter [Milan] and Juventus are looking for a goalkeeper, and Alisson could be an interesting option, but it depends on the club.”

Conflicting reports over Alisson’s future

With TEAMtalk recently revealing that Mamardashvili is growing increasingly concerned by his lack of action and could ask for a loan exit if Alisson remains at Anfield, reports that Alisson could be forced out have gathered pace.

However, the message coming out of Italy is that while Juventus are keen, the belief there is also that Alisson will stay put for another year at least.

Journalist Franco Leonetti told Radio Bianconera: “It’s understandable that Juventus are looking for a goalkeeper with international experience.

“Whether it will be [Jan] Oblak, Alisson, or someone else is too early to say.

“Regarding Alisson, the English club are saying that they would like to respect his contract until June 2027.”

Despite that, respected Liverpool journalist David Lynch recently aired his fears that a painful exit could yet be on the cards for the 76-times capped Brazil international.

“I think that [triggering a contract extension] could just be a protection to make sure they get the best fee. I don’t know, I just have this feeling around Alisson and have for a while that this might be his last season to be honest,” Lynch said back in January.

“You weigh in the fact that there’s been interest in him the last couple of summers, he has had real opportunities to perhaps leave. Age, where he’s up to now, the fact that they bought Mamardashvili so clearly with the idea of him being the number one eventually. It just feels like one to really, really keep an eye on coming into the summer.”

