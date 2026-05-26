Liverpool deal OFF as all-time great now STAYING at Anfield

Andy Robertson and Alisson could head to the same Euro giant from Liverpool this summer

The overwhelming expectation is Alisson Becker will now remain a Liverpool player beyond the summer despite agreeing personal terms with Juventus, according to a top source.

Liverpool are waving goodbye to Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah this summer, and up until the past 24 hours, it had looked like Alisson might go too.

The legendary goalkeeper, 33, had previously verbally agreed personal terms with Juventus. The Serie A giant recently missed out on Champions League qualification, but that wasn’t expected to dissuade Alisson.

The Brazilian has just one year left on his contract at Anfield. Juve were offering security and longevity at the top level with a three-year deal that turned the player’s head.

However, it was consistently reported Alisson and Liverpool’s relationship remains exceedingly healthy. Neither party wanted to do wrong by the other this summer.

In reality, multiple sources confirmed that meant Liverpool would let Alisson leave if he requested to go. It also meant Alisson would stay for the final year of his deal if the Reds asked him to continue.

And according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have reached a decision and directly informed Alisson they want him to still be their starting goalkeeper next season.

Barring any unforeseen hitches, Alisson will not be joining Juventus this summer.

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Liverpool tell Alisson to stay

“Juventus offered in April a long-term deal to Alisson,” began Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel. “He has one year left at Liverpool and Juventus offered a longer contract. It could be two plus one or three years.

“But, at the moment, Liverpool in the last 24 hours told Alisson directly that they want him to stay at the club.

“Liverpool told Alisson ‘we want you to stay, we want you to be our goalkeeper, we believe in you’.

“Now it’s on Alisson. He was tempted by Juventus, for sure, but Alisson was probably considering an exit only in case Liverpool said ‘okay, you can go’.

“He never wanted to break his relationship or legacy with Liverpool as a Liverpool legend. So that’s (Alisson leaving against Liverpool’s wishes) never been the case.

“Now, probably the only way for him to go to Juventus is if he goes to Liverpool and says ‘let me go, I want to go’.

“In that case, we will see, but Liverpool’s position is they want him to stay and continue. It’s the Liverpool management and coach, Arne Slot, believing that Alisson has to stay.”

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