Liverpool: All-time great to ‘leave in the summer’ as FSG prep new signing

Liverpool are expected to part ways with Alisson Becker when his contract expires next summer, and with the Reds NOT viewing Giorgi Mamardashvili as the Brazilian’s heir, a new signing is being prepped, according to reports.

Alisson, 34, remains one of world football’s premier goalkeepers in one-v-one situations and shot-stopping. However, his distribution began to suffer last term and has cost Liverpool at times when playing out from the back this season. Against Fenerbahce in midweek, the iconic goalkeeper displayed rare indecision when failing to come and collect a looped ball into the box that led to the Turkish side’s winner.

Alisson came close to leaving Liverpool for Juventus last summer, though the Reds elected to activate the one-year option in his contract.

The veteran maintains an excellent relationship with Liverpool and was more than happy to cede to the club’s desires and continue on at Anfield.

But according to a fresh update from Football Insider, the current campaign is shaping up to be Alisson’s last on Merseyside.

Alisson Becker primed to leave Liverpool at season’s end

They stated: ‘Liverpool have set their sights on signing a new goalkeeper as they prepare for Alisson to leave.’

FI’s reporter, Pete O’Rourke, added: “They’re doing their homework on quite a few goalkeepers with Alisson’s contract situation.

“He’s 34 now, he came close to leaving in the summer when there was strong interest from Juventus, but Liverpool took up that option to extend his contract for another 12 months.

“He hasn’t been at his best in recent games, he’s made a couple of mistakes and now there’s been talk of a move back to his native Brazil.

“So Liverpool are doing their homework on a number of players and they are putting contingency plans in place as they prepare for Alisson to leave in the summer.”

Liverpool considering Aston Villa goalkeeper amid Mamardashvili doubts

Earlier on Friday, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, also reported on Liverpool’s goalkeeping situation.

Sources told us Liverpool do NOT view current No 2, Giorgi Mamardashvili, as being of the calibre required to become the club’s undisputed No 1 when Alisson leaves.

Accordingly, and as has now been verified by FI, Liverpool are actively exploring the market for a new starting stopper for the 2027/28 season.

One player is already in their sights, Aston Villa’s Zion Suzuki, though it’s important to stress any such move is in its infancy at present.

Bailey explained: ‘Liverpool are another major club to have checked on Suzuki as they assess their options between the posts amid uncertainty surrounding the future of long-time No.1 Alisson Becker.

‘We understand that the Brazilian’s long-term future is a subject of discussion at Anfield, with Liverpool considering what their next move should be as they plan for the future of their goalkeeping department.

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‘The Reds already have young Belgian goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans coming arriving in 2027, while Giorgi Mamardashvili is also on their books.

‘However, Mamardashvili is not currently viewed as the long-term replacement for Alisson, and Liverpool are continuing to assess alternative options in the market.’