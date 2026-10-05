Fabrizio Romano drops Alisson Liverpool exit bombshell

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Alisson Becker could leave Liverpool at the end of the season when his current contract runs out, with TEAMtalk revealing whether the Reds could extend the Brazilian goalkeeper’s stay at Anfield.

Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and is a modern-day Liverpool legend.

The 34-year-old Brazil international has been on the books of Liverpool since 2018 and is under contract at the Merseyside club until the end of the season.

Transfer guru Romano has said that Liverpool are not in talks with Alisson over a new deal.

The Italian journalist has suggested that Alisson could be let go next summer as a free agent, saying that “there could be movements”.

Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast: “Alisson is a special situation because for Alisson, Juventus were very interested around April, May, then Liverpool decided to continue with him, also not to lose another leader after Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and all the others who left in the summer transfer window.

“So, Liverpool activated the option for an extra season, 2007.

“Now, if they want to continue together, a new contract is needed.

“There is no option, no extra option in the contract, so let’s see what’s going to happen.

“At the moment, there are not active conversations between Alisson and Liverpool over a new deal.

“Let’s see.

“I think there could be movements in the summer 2027.”

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Alisson could leave Liverpool next summer – sources

While Alisson has been superb for Liverpool over the years, he is 34 now and the Reds already have other options between the sticks.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is Alisson’s back-up at Liverpool at the moment, while Lucca Brughmans is set to move to Anfield from Genk for the 2027/28 campaign.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on September 24 that there is a sense at Liverpool that Alisson’s days at Anfield are numbered.

Sources have told us that any formal talks over a new deal are unlikely to begin until later in the year.

Fletcher said: “Club officials are understood to be taking a measured approach.

“Indeed, Liverpool already have succession options lined up in the form of Giorgi Mamardashvili and the young Belgian prospect Lucca Brughmans, signed during the recent transfer window.

“Both will be carefully evaluated over the course of the coming season as the hierarchy assess the long-term goalkeeping picture under head coach Andoni Iraola.

“There is a growing sense among some sources that Alisson could depart Anfield next summer when his contract expires as a free agent.

“Age, recent injury history, involving hamstring problems, and the presence of younger alternatives have all been cited as factors that could influence the outcome.

“However, those close to the situation stress that it remains far too early to draw firm conclusions.

“With no extension talks underway, any speculation about an exit is premature.”

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