Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has revealed what he expects to happen with his future at the club and the potential next move he’s already gathering information about.

Change is coming in the goalkeeping department at Liverpool this summer after Caomhin Kelleher was sold to Brentford and as Giorgi Mamardashvili prepares to complete his move from Valencia that was agreed last year. However, while Mamardashvili has ambitions of pushing for the No.1 spot – the same dreams Kelleher had before ultimately accepting his future lied elsewhere – the starting berth is Alisson’s to lose.

The Brazil international has been among the best goalkeepers in the world all throughout his time as a Liverpool player, winning two Premier League titles with the club.

Liverpool know they are in safe hands with Alisson as their No.1 going into the new season, but how long he will stay at the club remains up for question.

Alisson is now 32 years old and is effectively contracted until 2027, which he has confirmed by sharing the club’s plan to activate their option to keep him beyond the 2025/26 season.

“I’ve never been able to plan long term. Obviously now I have one year left on my contract and another year of club option, which they will probably exercise,” Alisson said at a press conference while on international duty.

“It’s a decisive moment in my career, with a World Cup coming up. I want to be very focused, I don’t want anything external to get in the way of that.”

The fact that Liverpool have committed to paying up to £29m for Mamardashvili, though, is a strong sign that they know they will have to think of a future beyond Alisson.

Equally, the player himself knows he might not finish his career at Liverpool. As such, he has revealed he is starting to seek feedback about a return to Brazil, possibly with his former club Internacional.

“I talk to athletes who have made this move to return, some have had good experiences, others not,” he added.

“Each one will have their own experience, but I want to return, especially to Inter. I don’t know when it will happen, but I still want to do it at a high level. That’s what I have planned.”

It remains to be seen if Liverpool offer Alisson terms to last even beyond 2027, when he would be 34 years old. But it appears he has a move in mind to Brazil while still serving as a good-quality keeper.

Liverpool transfer news: Chiesa wants out/Advantage in striker chase

Meanwhile, one player who could be set for a swifter Liverpool exit is Federico Chiesa, after Fabrizio Romano revealed his intentions to leave.

Chiesa only joined Liverpool last summer from Juventus, but has struggled to break into Arne Slot’s side.

In his latest update, Romano has revealed where Chiesa is prioritising for his next move and why he wants out.

As for signings, Liverpool have been presented with a golden opportunity to reinforce their attack with a new centre-forward.

They have been embroiled in a battle with Chelsea for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike. But now, the problem Chelsea have which has put the signing on a plate for Liverpool has been revealed.

However, a highly-rated midfielder has reportedly rejected a move to Liverpool in favour of Real Madrid.

QUIZ: Alisson at Liverpool