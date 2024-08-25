Liverpool No.1 Alisson Becker has revealed that he knew about the club’s interest in top stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili before the news became public.

The Anfield outfit are currently looking to land the outstanding Valencia goalkeeper as the Brazilian’s long-term successor, a plan which has received a firm thumbs-up from Alisson himself.

The Georgian stopper was an impressive presence at Euro 2024 but has not had the best of starts to the new LaLiga season so far.

The 23-year-old shipped five goals in Valencia’s two defeats thus far in, although a tally of six saves across those matches suggests that the damage could have been even worse were it not for his mammoth 6ft 6in presence.

Mamardashvili has emerged as one of the top goalkeeping talents across Europe over the last 12-18 months and Alisson is clearly a fan judging by his comments on the proposed transfer.

In an interview with the Telegraph, the 31-year-old said: “The club needs to prepare for the future. We are not going to last forever here. I am getting old! No, for a goalkeeper I am still young, I have a lot of energy and I still have much to give for this club and I want to give to the club as much as I can, but they have to prepare for the future.

“They [Liverpool] have and they will do for different positions as well. We have so many important players with the contract expiring and the club needs to organise themselves.

“I think it was a good idea, I knew about [Mamardashvili] before it came out on social media and that is a good message for me because the club cares about what I think.

“They are doing the right thing in my point of view, but on my side, as long as I have my contract here and as long as I am happy here, the club is happy with me, my family is happy here, I will stay.”

Mamardshvili ready to step into Alisson’s shoes

Planning for the future is clearly a prudent strategy for Liverpool even if it involves mapping out the end of an era for a high-profile player like Alisson.

However, the Brazilian has declared his intentions to at least see out the remainder of his Liverpool contract, which would keep him on Merseyside until 2027.

The likelihood is that Mamardashvili will be signed and then loaned out for at least one season before Alisson eventually moves on, although the Reds could opt to keep the Georgian on board for the former’s final campaign and alternate the pair in order to ensure a smoother transition beyond 2027.