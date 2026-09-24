Liverpool FREEZE Alisson contract decision with three factors key to potential free transfer exit – Exclusive

Liverpool and goalkeeper Alisson Becker are not yet in discussions over a new contract, with TEAMtalk sources indicating that formal talks are unlikely to begin until later in the year.

The Brazilian, who turns 34 next month, is currently in the final season of his existing deal after the club exercised a one-year extension option earlier in 2026.

That decision secured his services through to the end of the 2026/27 campaign, allowing both parties breathing space following summer interest from Juventus that ultimately came to nothing.

Club officials are understood to be taking a measured approach. Indeed, Liverpool already have succession options lined up in the form of Giorgi Mamardashvili and the young Belgian prospect Lucca Brughmans, signed during the recent transfer window.

Both will be carefully evaluated over the course of the coming season as the hierarchy assess the long-term goalkeeping picture under head coach Andoni Iraola.

There is a growing sense among some sources that Alisson could depart Anfield next summer when his contract expires as a free agent.

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Age, recent injury history, involving hamstring problems, and the presence of younger alternatives have all been cited as factors that could influence the outcome.

However, those close to the situation stress that it remains far too early to draw firm conclusions. With no extension talks underway, any speculation about an exit is premature.

Alisson continues to perform at a high level, starting every match so far this season and producing important saves that underline his enduring quality.

Supporters and former players have voiced a preference for him to stay beyond 2027, arguing that elite goalkeepers often maintain their standards well into their mid-thirties.

For now, Liverpool’s priority appears to be monitoring form and fitness while giving their designated successors meaningful opportunities to prove themselves.

Any decision on a fresh contract is expected to crystallise only after a fuller picture emerges later in the campaign. Until then, Alisson’s future at the club stays unresolved.

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