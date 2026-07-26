Liverpool reach brutal decision on Giorgi Mamardashvili after Alisson transfer call

Liverpool have decided to send Giorgi Mamardashvili out on loan for next season with Alisson Becker staying, according to a journalist, as the local media give their verdict on the Georgian’s performance against Sunderland this weekend.

Juventus had long been in talks to sign Alisson from Liverpool, but, in the end, the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), decided to block the exit of the Brazil international goalkeeper.

With Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson both leaving Liverpool at the end of last season, the Premier League giants did not want to lose another senior player.

Alisson, who was part of the Brazil squad at the 2026 World Cup, will be the number one goalkeeper for Liverpool under manager Andoni Iraola next season.

While Liverpool fans will be pleased that Alisson will stay, this means that Mamardashvili is on his way out of Anfield, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Nixon has reported that Liverpool want to send the 25-year-old Georgia international goalkeeper out on loan in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool struck a deal with Valencia in the summer of 2024 for Mamardashvili to move to Anfield in the summer of 2025 for a total fee of £29million.

Mamardashvili was the number two goalkeeper at Liverpool last season, and now he could be on his way out of Anfield on a loan deal.

Nixon wrote on Patreon: “Liverpool are looking to loan out keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili – as Alisson stays as their first choice.

“The Georgian played some games last season but may be found a new home for the next campaign instead.

“Mamardashvili was signed for a big fee but has spent much of his time away from the Kop since and another spell is on the cards.

“Brazil number one Alisson has been linked with moves away but Liverpool turned down a move by Juventus and told him he would be staying.”

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How Giorgi Mamardashvili fared for Liverpool vs Sunderland

Mamardashvili was in action for Liverpool against Sunderland in Nashville in a pre-season friendly match on Saturday.

Liverpool manager Iraola included the Georgian in his starting line-up, before deciding to bring on Freddie Woodman as a substitute on 67 minutes, as the Reds won 4-2.

Liverpool.com rated Mamardashvili 6 out of 10 and noted: ‘The small number of things that he needed to do, he did without fuss.

‘Could do nothing with the long-range effort that flew past him, nor the close-range strike that put Sunderland in front.’

The Liverpool Echo also gave the goalkeeper 6 out of 10 and observed: ‘Made a good save to keep it at 1-1 when he denied Le Fee. Could do nothing about the first equaliser.’

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