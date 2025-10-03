Liverpool are set to be without Alisson for an extended period after he suffered a suspected hamstring injury in Tuesday night’s Champions League loss in Turkey, with TEAMtalk looking at the games the Brazilian is now set to miss.

The Reds No.1 had to be subbed off during the 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray, with the 33-year-old now expected to be sidelined until after November’s international break, as per The Athletic.

That absence is set to rule Alisson out for eight games, beginning with Saturday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea.

Liverpool will then host Manchester United at Anfield following this month’s international break, during which Alisson will also miss two games for Brazil.

Arne Slot’s men then face Eintracht Frankfurt, Brentford, Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup and Aston Villa before their mouth-watering UCL clash Real Madrid on November 4.

Five days later, the Reds clash with Manchester City in the Premier League. Their first game after the November set of internationals is at home to Nottingham Forest on November 22.

In the meantime, Giorgi Mamardashvili will step in as Alisson’s deputy, with the Georgian stopper having made his debut in the recent 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Southampton.

However, he was unable to help Slot’s side come from behind in Turkey after his forced introduction.

Alisson picked up the injury just before the hour mark, with Galatasaray leading 1-0 thanks to Victor Osimhen’s penalty.

It was after denying Osimhen a second goal that the 33-year-old was seen in pain, with Slot admitting post-match: “If one of our players is on the floor nine times out of 10 I fear the worst and with the worst I mean he cannot continue and that is what happened with Alisson. He will not be able to play Saturday that is 99.9 per cent (certain), although I think it is 100 per cent.”

Liverpool have yet to make an official announcement on Alisson’s injury, although that is expected to come in Slot’s press conference for the Chelsea clash on Friday morning.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Liverpool loan watch: How every player is faring in 2025/26 away from Anfield

Latest Liverpool news: Konate future latest; Bremer signing hopes lifted

Just days after a French report claimed that Liverpool are ‘confident’ of Ibrahima Konate signing a new contract, the Spanish media have claimed that a deal with Real Madrid has been practically done, while also revealing the finer details.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have made a decision on the prospect of signing Gleison Bremer from Juventus amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, according to a report in the Spanish media, as we reveal why Arne Slot’s side are best placed to secure the services of the defender.

And finally, Arne Slot has been told his failure to play Florian Wirtz in his best position is to blame for the £116m summer signing’s early-season struggles at Anfield, with one man branding him the ‘worst signing of all time’ and lamenting his dismal 0-0-9 record for the Reds.

VOTE – How many trophies will Liverpool win this season?