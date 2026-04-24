Alisson has agreed personal terms with Juventus as his transfer out of Anfield advances, though the Bianconeri’s latest approach has not pleased Liverpool, as per reports.

Alisson has established himself as a modern-day legend at Anfield since joining Liverpool from Roma in July 2018. He has kept 137 clean sheets in 332 matches, playing a vital role in Liverpool winning the Champions League, two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups, among other trophies.

But Giorgi Mamardashvili arrived last summer to become Alisson’s long-term successor. Alisson kept Mamardashvili at bay for most of the season before succumbing to another hamstring injury.

Remarkably, Mamardashvili is also injured, as he recovers from a big wound picked up during the dramatic Merseyside derby win. This means third-choice keeper Freddie Woodman is set for a spell in the starting lineup.

Liverpool face a decision on Alisson’s future as his contract is due to expire in June 2027.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Alisson is ‘getting closer’ to joining Juve after being handpicked by their manager, Luciano Spalletti.

Michele Di Gregorio has had a disappointing campaign, and he is at serious risk of being replaced as a result.

Juve agreed personal terms with Alisson on Wednesday, and the Italian giants have now begun ‘negotiating with Liverpool’.

Calciomercato claim Liverpool have set the Brazilian’s price tag at €10-15m (£9-13m), though Juve are aiming to secure a ‘discount’.

Spalletti’s side are even trying to sign Alisson for free, requesting Liverpool rip up the final year of his contract.

Understandably, this surprise request has ‘irritated’ Liverpool chiefs, who see it as financially absurd.

Juve do have other targets in mind, in case they fail to meet Alisson’s valuation. We revealed on Wednesday that they have expressed interest in James Trafford, Gianluigi Donnarumma’s backup at Manchester City.

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Trafford might replace Alisson at Liverpool

Trafford rejoined City for £30m last summer but was replaced by Donnarumma just a month after his return.

The Englishman has spoken openly about his disappointment with the situation, setting up another move this summer.

There could be a keeper merry-go-round, as Liverpool themselves have been credited with interest in Trafford, alongside Chelsea.

If Juve find a way to sign Alisson, then this would open up space for Trafford to join Liverpool. But it remains to be seen whether City would be open to selling to such a close rival.

The 23-year-old would also have to assess whether he could usurp Mamardashvili as Liverpool’s future No 1.