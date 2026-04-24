Liverpool are reportedly at Juventus, who have reportedly made a stunning ‘request’ after agreeing personal terms with Alisson Becker, while the Reds’ interest in THREE Paris Saint-Germain superstars has been confirmed.

It looks set to be another busy summer at Anfield after last year’s spending of close to £450million on new additions failed to deliver results under Arne Slot.

Some key stars could also leave the Merseyside club, and top-class goalkeeper Alisson is likely to be on his way out, but what his transfer fee will be remains to be seen.

Juventus have ‘irritated’ Liverpool

Juventus agreed personal terms with Alisson on Wednesday, and they have now begun ‘negotiating with Liverpool’.

Calciomercato claim Liverpool have set the Brazilian’s price tag at €10-15m (£9-13m), though Juve are aiming to secure a ‘discount’.

The Turin club are even trying to sign Alisson for free, requesting Liverpool rip up the final year of his contract.

It comes as no surprise that this ‘request’ has ‘irritated’ Liverpool chiefs, who see it as financially absurd.

Juve do have other targets in mind, in case they fail to meet Alisson’s valuation. We revealed on Wednesday that they have expressed interest in James Trafford, Gianluigi Donnarumma’s backup at Manchester City.

However, the report from Italy claims that Alisson is ‘getting closer’ to joining Juve – and it would be a major statement from the Serie A giants if they do bring him in.

But with Alisson’s contract running until summer 2027, Liverpool are under zero pressure to let him go for free, even if he is keen to make the switch.

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Liverpool target PSG trio

Meanwhile, Liverpool are doing work on several top-class attackers who they feel can replace Mo Salah, who is confirmed to be leaving Anfield this summer.

RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande is top of their shortlist, but with the Bundesliga side holding out for their €100million (£87m / $117m) price tag in full, Liverpool are considering alternatives.

And now, reporter David Lynch has told Anfield Index that PSG trio Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are all on the Reds’ radar.

“Liverpool, they like pretty much all of those PSG wingers. They like Barcola, they like Doue, they like Kvaratskhelia, if they were even on the market this summer, maybe.

“And there have been suggestions that might be the case, albeit I only think they’ll sell one of them if they do, and it will be to bring someone in like Diomande. So one to keep an eye on.”

Interestingly, PSG are also Diomande. If they were to sign him from Leipzig, they may be tempted to cash in on one of Barcola, Doue or Kvaratskhelia.

Liverpool tipped to SELL £80m-rated star

In other news, Football Insider claim Liverpool are now ‘tempted’ by the opportunity to ‘cash in’ on Alexis Mac Allister this summer.

Not only are Liverpool worried about his form, talks over a new contract for the 27-year-old have reached a ‘stalemate’.

Liverpool see Mac Allister as a ‘saleable asset’ as he is picking up interest from Real Madrid, as we have previously reported, as well as Atletico Madrid.

Previous reports have suggested Liverpool will sell Mac Allister if an £80million bid comes in.

We revealed on April 8 that intermediaries are working on a sensational swap deal involving Mac Allister and Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga.

The latter has long been a target for Liverpool, and there is a concrete chance he will be allowed to depart the Bernabeu in the summer.

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