Alisson Becker is preparing to hold crunch talks with Liverpool’s hierarchy after growing frustrated over the club’s refusal to allow him to pursue a move to Juventus this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has emerged as one of Juventus’ priority targets as the Serie A giants continue reshaping their squad ahead of next season and sources have previously revealed to TEAMtalk that extensive discussions have already taken place between the Italian club and the player’s camp.

Liverpool have been fully aware of Juventus’ approach throughout the process and initially there was a belief in Turin that Alisson could realistically become available given his contract situation.

The 33-year-old now has just 12 months remaining on his current deal at Anfield and Juventus moved aggressively in an attempt to convince him to make the switch to Italy.

TEAMtalk have already confirmed that Juve have offered Alisson a lucrative long-term package consisting of a two-year contract with the option of a further season.

Sources indicate the proposal strongly appealed to the Brazilian international. He agreed terms in principle with Juve, and has been seriously considering his long-term future after another demanding campaign with Liverpool.

However, despite Juventus’ confidence, Liverpool have now informed both the player and the Italian giants that they are currently unwilling to sanction a move.

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Alisson’s camo ‘frustrated’ by Liverpool decision

TEAMtalk can reveal that following internal discussions, Liverpool’s hierarchy ultimately decided they could not afford to lose Alisson this summer due to concerns surrounding the club’s current goalkeeping succession plan.

While the Reds remain huge admirers of Giorgi Mamardashvili and still believe the Georgian international possesses enormous long-term potential, sources indicate there are reservations internally about whether he is fully ready to immediately step in as Liverpool’s undisputed number one goalkeeper.

That concern has become particularly significant given Liverpool’s determination to mount another major Premier League title challenge next season.

As a result, the club’s current stance is that Alisson remains too important to lose at this stage.

Liverpool are open to discussing an extension with the experienced goalkeeper, but TEAMtalk understands there is currently no intention to match the type of long-term proposal Juventus have already placed on the table.

That situation has created frustration within Alisson’s camp. Sources with knowledge of the matter have confirmed to us that the goalkeeper is now seeking direct talks with Liverpool’s senior hierarchy in order to clarify the club’s long-term plans for him.

Alisson is understood to be disappointed not only by Liverpool’s decision to block the move, but also by the absence of a comparable commitment from the club regarding his own future.

The goalkeeper remains hugely respected within Liverpool and is still viewed internally as one of the elite performers in world football when fully fit.

Since arriving from Roma in 2018, Alisson has played a transformative role in Liverpool’s modern success, helping the club win the Premier League, Champions League and multiple domestic trophies.

Yet with Juventus pushing hard and uncertainty now emerging around Liverpool’s long-term intentions, TEAMtalk understands the coming discussions could become pivotal in determining whether Alisson remains at Anfield beyond next season.

For now, Liverpool’s position remains firm. But with the player unsettled and Juventus continuing to monitor developments closely, the situation is rapidly becoming one of the most delicate internal issues facing the Reds this summer.

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