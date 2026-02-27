Bid coming as Liverpool accelerate stunning double Brazilian signing involving ‘new Vinicius Junior’

Liverpool are pushing to sign two new Brazilian players, according to reports, and one has even been compared to Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.

Liverpool’s only Brazilian representative currently is Alisson, who has kept 12 clean sheets in 29 matches so far this season. The goalkeeper’s contract runs until June 2027, and Liverpool are considering whether to stick with him or place their trust in Giorgi Mamardashvili next season.

It emerged on Wednesday that Juventus hold interest in signing Alisson. But even if the iconic shot-stopper leaves, Liverpool fans could get to see Brazilian magic next season…

According to reports in Brazil, the race for Gremio sensation Gabriel Mec is heating up.

Liverpool are ‘closely monitoring’ the versatile forward’s situation and are preparing to launch a summer bid worth around €15million (£13m / $18m).

The Reds have already approached Mec’s camp to discuss a potential move to the Premier League.

However, Liverpool will face competition from numerous other clubs to land the central attacking midfielder, who can also play as a winger on either flank.

Shakhtar Donetsk remain in the picture, having held talks with Gremio last summer, while Benfica and Sporting CP hold interest, too.

Benfica chiefs met with Mec’s entourage earlier this week, while further discussions with Sporting have been scheduled over the next 24 hours.

Mec is only 17 years old but looks set for a bright future at the top of the European game. In December, Liverpool scouts billed him as the ‘new Vinicius Junior’ due to his flair, close control and superb dribbling ability.

Mec might not be the only Brazilian to arrive at Anfield this summer, as Liverpool are also pursuing Palmeiras’ 21-year-old star Allan.

Their interest in Allan was first revealed on February 17. Two days later, it was claimed that Liverpool are ‘finalising’ a deal for the right winger that could rise to £30.5m (€35m / $41m).

Allan could follow Gabriel Mec to Anfield

Sources have confirmed to our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Liverpool’s interest in Allan is genuine, with Reds fans urged to keep an eye on a potential swoop for the player.

But we understand speculation that Liverpool are ‘finalising’ a £30.5m transfer is premature at this stage.

Palmeiras are open to selling Allan for a big fee this summer, but they want to wait and see if he can increase his transfer value over the coming months first.

Allan has notched three goals in 12 outings for the Brazilian outfit so far this term.

