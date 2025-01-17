Liverpool have received a huge boost in their pursuit of a top defender that Real Madrid are also keen on, with a report claiming that his agent plans to hold talks with the Premier League club amid damaging revelations over the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the Reds will face stiff competition from two other English clubs.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reported in December that Liverpool are showing keen interest in Alphonso Davies. While Andy Robertson is the first-choice left-back in Arne Slot’s team, the Scotland international’s performances have not always been up to his usual high standards, with Liverpool also looking to get back at Madrid for trying to sign Alexander-Arnold.

We reported last month that Liverpool have “decided to make a concrete attempt” for Davies, who is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season. Madrid are also keen on a deal for the Canada international, and the Reds are looking to beat them to the race for his prized signature.

With fresh reports suggesting that Alexander-Arnold has decided to leave Liverpool and move to Madrid, the Premier League club could now get the chance to get one over on the defending Spanish and European champions by signing Davies.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk on X, Davies’s agent, Nick Househ, wants to hold a meeting with Liverpool about a potential move to Anfield in the summer of 2025.

There is no agreement yet over a new deal with Bayern, with Falk noting that there will be talks with Madrid as well.

This latest development on the future of Davies will come as a blow for Madrid> after Spanish reports this week claimed that the left-back’s agent has already asked lawyers to draw up contracts over a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

Madrid reportedly believe that they are in a strong position to secure the services of Davies, who has been described by former Manchester United scout Mick Brown as “a very exciting player”, but with his agent now set to hold talks with Liverpool, it could be very damaging for Los Blancos.

Man Utd and Man City also eye Alphonso Davies

While Liverpool will be encouraged by the prospect of talks with the agent of Davies, they are not the only club in the Premier League that Nick Househ plans to offer his client to.

Falk has reported that Davies’s representative will hold meetings with Man Utd and Manchester City as well.

The Red Devils need a new left-back, with Luke Shaw perennially injured, while in the 2025 summer City will be looking to bounce back from what could end up as a very disappointing season and strengthen their squad for the 2025-26 campaign.

With Bayern and Davies not being able to come to an agreement, the Bundesliga club’s bosses are getting agitated.

Bayern’s Director of Sport, Max Eberl, has said that while talks are ongoing, he could lose patience with the player and his agent’s demands.

Eberl said: “Patience is not my strength, but for now, my patience is holding strong. We’ll continue to work on making the best decision. The talks are still ongoing.”

Latest Liverpool news: Shock Nunez rumour, Zubimendi interest

Liverpool and Man Utd are bitter rivals, so it was a shock when reports emerged in the Spanish media on Thursday that the Red Devils are keen on Darwin Nunez.

The report stated that with Man Utd on the hunt for a new striker in the January transfer window, they have identified Nunez as the perfect addition to the squad.

Nunez is a very quick player who creates all sorts of problems for the opposition defenders, but he is not clinical and misses a lot of chances.

One should note that it was reported in just one Spanish media outlet and has yet to be backed by other sources.

Another Liverpool player who has been linked with an exit is Mohamed Salah. Like Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, the Egypt international forward is also out of contract at the Reds at the end of the season.

There has been speculation that clubs in Saudi Arabia are keen on a summer deal for Salah. The former Chelsea attacker could earn £625,000 per week and will be given a two-year contract.

In terms of incomings, Liverpool have been linked with Martin Zubimendi. While Real Sociedad are unlikely to let the midfielder leave in the middle of the season, there are reports claiming that the Reds are planning a summer move.

Liverpool, though, are not the only club who are want a deal for Zubimendi. Arsenal, Madrid and Bayern are also reported to be interested in the midfielder, who is one of the best in his position in LaLiga.

