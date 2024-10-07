Liverpool are closing in on two new contract extensions

Liverpool are close to finalising an important contract extension and talks over a second star’s new deal have not only opened, but are expected to advance quickly, according to numerous reports.

Sporting director Richard Hughes has come under the microscope since taking up his role at Anfield over the summer. The primary cause for concern among most Liverpool fans is the club’s inability to tie Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah down to new deals. The superstar trio are all in the final year of their respective deals.

But according to several reliable reports, Liverpool and Hughes have found greater success with centre-back pair Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate.

Firstly, The Athletic, Times and Fabrizio Romano all reported Liverpool are close to wrapping up a new and improved deal for Quansah.

The 21-year-old is highly regarded at Anfield and was valued by Newcastle at £60m over the summer. The Magpies sought to sign Quansah as part of a cash-plus-player deal that would have sent £75m-rated Anthony Gordon back to Merseyside.

Liverpool will reward Quansah with a hefty pay rise and per Romano, the defender has “already accepted to stay.” The Athletic’s James Pearce declared Quansah is ‘set to sign’ his new deal, while The Times’ Paul Joyce insisted a final agreement is ‘close.’

Regarding Konate, all three sources confirmed talks with the France international’s camp have opened. According to Romano, discussions are ‘ongoing and expected to advance soon.’ The trusted reporter strongly suggested a deal will be ironed out when concluding Konate is ‘happy at Liverpool.’

What about Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah?

While news of impending new deals for Konate and Quansah is unquestionably a positive for Liverpool, the obvious question remains – what about Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah?

The Times and Athletic offered slightly contrasting updates on those situations.

Firstly, Joyce of The Times stated: ‘The [Quansah and Konate] developments are welcome although, at the same time, will not distract from the continued impasse with Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold.

‘There has been contact between the club and the representatives of all three players, but talks have not found common ground.’

The outlook from The Athletic’s Pearce was a touch rosier.

Pearce wrote: ‘Dialogue with the representatives of those three players remains open and ongoing.’

Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah will be free to sign pre-contract agreements with overseas sides come January 1 if new deals haven’t been agreed by that date.

Man Utd want Xabi Alonso / Real Madrid’s TAA bid

In other news, remarkable reports in Spain have claimed Liverpool icon Xabi Alonso is Man Utd’s first choice managerial option in the event they sack Erik ten Hag.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are reportedly ready to submit a modest bid of roughly €12m for Alexander-Arnold in January. That comes on the back of current right-back Dani Carvajal suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

Real Madrid’s hope is Liverpool will reluctantly cash in while they still can, though such a derisory offer seemingly stands no chance of being accepted.

Finally, former Reds striker Peter Crouch has explained why Arne Slot may be to thank for Dutch pair Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo upping their games this term.

“It’s a discussion to be had,” said Crouch. “Being countrymen, Gravenberch, Gakpo and Arne Slot, they’ve both improved so much since he’s arrived.

“They’ve gone up a level. Gakpo this year has been really unlucky not to start games. And Gravenberch in the midfield has been an absolute revelation.

“Whether it’s something he [Slot] is saying to them… but I genuinely believe they’ve gone up a level.”

Importance of Quansah, Konate deals should not be overlooked

Quansah and Konate’s Liverpool appearance tally (all comps)

Quansah started the season as Van Dijk’s centre-back partner, though was hauled off at half-time after struggling against Ipswich Town.

Konate has grasped the opportunity with both hands and has since helped Liverpool to amass the Premier League’s meanest defence. The Reds have conceded just two goals in eight league matches so far.

Nonetheless, Quansah remains highly regarded at Anfield and was part of England’s wider preliminary squad named in the run-up to Euro 2024.

Tying both he and Konate down to long-term deals is an important step for Hughes and co.