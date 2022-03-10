Liverpool are keeping tabs on Lille midfielder Amadou Onana, who has also been linked with West Ham, according to one French reporter.

Although sporting director Michael Edwards will be leaving Liverpool in the summer, they will be aiming to continue their good track record in the transfer market. It could be the start of a new era at Anfield, where Liverpool will be hoping to build on what they could yet achieve this season.

There are some areas of an already strong squad that Liverpool could look to reinforce. They have proven they want strength in depth by adding Luis Diaz to their glittering attack in January, for example.

One item on the agenda could be to sign another midfielder. In that regard, Ignazio Genuardi has claimed they are monitoring Amadou Onana of Lille.

The 20-year-old joined the Ligue 1 champions in the summer from Hamburg. His impact has been instant, despite his young years. So far this season, he has made 31 appearances in all competitions.

All of the defensive midfielder’s goal contributions have come in the Coupe De France. In that competition, he has two goals and one assist from two appearances. Elsewhere, he has been building up experience in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

It has prompted links with a transfer to the Premier League. West Ham were recently revealed to be an interested party. But now, Genuardi claims they have been joined by Liverpool.

The Reds are supposedly tracking the Senegal-born Belgium youth international. It shows they are keeping an eye to the future with their recruitment.

In midfield, they never signed a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum after his release last summer. Instead, Harvey Elliott has given them something new since his reintegration after a loan spell.

But they could yet bolster the ranks in the middle further, looking to Ligue 1 with Onana as a target.

Liverpool have Amadou Onana alternatives

Reports elsewhere have been linking Liverpool with other midfielders, such as Ajax talent Ryan Gravenberch.

Gravenberch is ‘open’ to leaving Ajax in the summer, and his potential move has already been discussed in a recent meeting, per a report.

The Ajax midfielder, 19, is fast developing a reputation as one of Europe’s hottest young properties. Gravenberch operates primarily as a central midfielder and has established himself in the heart of Ajax’s engine room despite his tender age.

Reports linked Tottenham with Gravenberch late last year. In addition, speculation indexing him to Liverpool has been rampant. The Reds were later named as a potential landing spot by Marca when detailing Real Madrid’s chances of securing a coup.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are fronting the queue at present. What’s more, the Dutchman is ‘open’ to joining the Bavarians.

Romano tweeted Gravenberch would be on board with moving to Munich in the summer. Furthermore, agent Mino Raiola and Bayern chief Oliver Kahn ‘discussed’ his name during a recent meeting in Monaco.

Romano clarified there is ‘nothing advanced’ as yet. It ensures Liverpool and Spurs’ hopes are not over.

The main issue for Bayern will reportedly be Gravenberch’s price tag. The journalist concluded the German powerhouse have ‘no intention’ of spending the €30m (£25m) it would seemingly take to sign the midfielder.

