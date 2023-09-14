Liverpool transfers: Ambitious club plot ‘final move’ for Klopp favourite TODAY; plan revealed to convince star to quit Anfield

Trabzonspor will reportedly make direct contact with Liverpool on Thursday in a ‘final move’ aimed at convincing the Reds to part company with experienced Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

The gifted 32-year-old midfielder was a £25m signing from Bayern Munich in September 2020, the Reds going against their usual transfer policy to sign a player regarded as being in the autumn of their career. However, during his three-season spell on Merseyside, Thiago has been hampered by a string of niggling injuries, limiting the player to just 97 appearances in that time.

Indeed, the midfielder is currently still sidelined by the hip injury that brought his season to a premature end last season in April. He is currently said to be on track for a return to action by the end of September.

Now with just a year left on his deal, rumours began to swirl over the summer that Liverpool could be persuaded into the sale of a star whom Jurgen Klopp loves.

Indeed, back in August, it was reported that Thiago was the subject of €12m (£10.4m) offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, who have also brought in former Reds striker Roberto Firmino this summer.

Ultimately, Liverpool were quick to dismiss the offer, particularly as their midfield options had already been seriously depleted by the exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, following the duo’s exits, also to Saudi.

Since then, the Reds have managed to add another midfielder to their ranks, completing their £145.2m midfield rebuild with the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.

However, speculation over Thiago’s exit is refusing to go away, especially with the clock ticking down on his Anfield deal.

Trabzonspor make big push to prise Thiago from Liverpool

To that end, reports on Wednesday lifted the lid on Trabzonsor’s plan to ‘push the button’ and try and persuade Liverpool to let Thiago depart.

Now, according to Turkish paper Fantik, the Super Lig club sense a real opportunity to bring in the 46-times capped Spain midfielder.

And after making contact with his agent over a potentially lucrative contract to bring the player to move to Turkey, Trabzonspor will on Thursday reach out to Liverpool to ascertain what their prospects are of convincing them to part ways with the star.

As part of their plan, they will reach out to Thiago himself on today and, if he greenlights the potential switch, they will then ask if the Reds might consider letting the player leave on a free transfer. Failing that, they could also ask about a season’s loan, which – if granted – would effectively equal a free transfer given his deal is due to expire next year.

The report claims Trabzonspor feel there is a good chance they can talk Liverpool into letting the player leave in light of him both falling down Klopp’s pecking order as a result of their summer influx of new players, together with his problematic injury record and the fact that his deal now just has 10 months left to run.

To that end, they will make their ‘final move’ for him this summer today with the Turkish transfer window due to close on Friday September 15.

And even if the move is denied, they still feel all is not lost. That’s because, if Liverpool were to reject that request, Trabzonspor will likely simply wait until January, when under the terms of the Bosman ruling, Thiago will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with them.

During his 97 appearances for the Reds, Thiago has scored three goals and picked up winners medals in the FA Cup.

And should his sale be agreed, it seems Liverpool already have a successor in mind.

