Amorim in dreamland with Liverpool to sign ‘elite’ Sporting star for new cut-price fee

Prospective new Liverpool manager Ruben Amorim will be delighted, as Goncalo Inacio can reportedly move to Anfield for a reduced fee this summer.

Amorim has emerged as the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool ever since Xabi Alonso – now a Bundesliga title winner with Bayer Leverkusen – rejected the opportunity to join the Reds. Amorim is thought to have verbally agreed a three-year contract with Liverpool, though he does not want to speak about the rumours until Sporting CP’s campaign is finished.

The 39-year-old is currently focused on helping Sporting win the Primeira Liga title and Taca de Portugal (Portuguese Cup). Although, he already has some summer transfer targets in mind, should he arrive on Merseyside in the near future.

On Saturday, Liverpool were backed to hand Amorim the fantastic signings of Sporting pair Inacio and Marcus Edwards, alongside Leverkusen’s Alex Grimaldo.

That triple deal was expected to cost a huge £120million. Landing Inacio would have previously made up €60m (£51m) of that total sum, as that is how much the centre-back’s release clause is worth.

But according to an update from Football Insider, Liverpool will not have to match Inacio’s exit clause to strike an agreement. Instead, the 22-year-old can now be signed for the lower fee of £40m.

DON’T MISS – Seven Primeira Liga players Ruben Amorim could sign for Liverpool amid manager rumours: Inacio, Neves…

Sporting will still make a big profit if they sell Inacio for £40m, as he is a product of their famed academy.

Inacio would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool, should they grant Amorim his wish and take the player to Anfield.

Liverpool eyeing Goncalo Inacio coup

Inacio is already a regular in the Portugal national team, where he plays alongside top Premier League stars such as Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Rube Dias.

He is a left-footed centre-half, a coveted position for major European clubs as he can provide balance to any team’s backline.

As per Breaking The Lines, Inacio is on his way to becoming an ‘elite’ defender who is not only comfortable playing out from the back, but is also strong and can deal with top-quality forwards.

Given Inacio’s preferred foot, Amorim will make him the successor to Liverpool hero Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk has remains one of the best defenders in the world, though Liverpool must start to plan for life without the Dutchman as he is now 32 years old.

Van Dijk’s future is also uncertain, though he is likely to pen a contract extension that will keep him at Liverpool beyond summer 2025.

Should this happen, then Inacio would be able to learn from Van Dijk for a couple of seasons before eventually forming a solid centre-back partnership with Ibrahima Konate.

READ MORE – Liverpool transfers: Six LCB options Ruben Amorim could sign to plug key gap