Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has refused to answer questions on the ongoing speculation linking Trent Alexander-Arnold with a move to the Spanish giants, outlining his respect for Liverpool but having also sent a touching message to his former club, Everton.

The Spanish giants take on the Reds in a mouthwatering Champions League clash at Anfield on Wednesday evening in a game that could seriously deflate Real Madrid prospects of reaching the next phase of the competition were they to suffer defeat. But while Los Blancos boast an excellent record against Liverpool down the years, they come up against a Reds side who have won 16 of their 18 matches so far under new manager Arne Slot.

The clash of the heavyweights of the game offers further intrigue owing to Real Madrid’s strong interest in acquiring the services of Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold, who falls out of contract at the end of the season and is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement to move to Spain, should he wish, from January 1 – just 35 days from now.

Predictably, Ancelotti was asked about their efforts to recruit the 26-year-old Liverpool vice-captain.

However, the Italian coach was keen to not only sidestep the question but also make clear his respect for Wednesday night’s opponents.

“I’m sorry but I cannot think about Alexander-Arnold,” Ancelotti said. “He is not my player.”

He added: “I have a good memory of Everton and I consider Liverpool with usual respect, fantastic club and supporters. But I’m still an Evertonian!

“It will be very intense. We are two historic clubs. We each have our own characteristics and we’ll see who can impose them. Liverpool are always very competitive. It was with [Jurgen] Klopp, it is with the new coach.”

Ancelotti sends touching message to former club Everton

Ancelotti admits he has been impressed by what he has seen from Liverpool so far this season, but insists it is too soon to rule out the 15-time European champions from reaching another final, with the 2025 showpiece due to be held at the home of one of his former clubs in Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

“Liverpool has done really well until now, better than us in domestic competition. But now we are back and hope to play a good game against tough opposition. At the end of the season, we hope to be there as usual.”

Real Madrid, though, go into the game without a host of first-team regulars with Vinicius Junior, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Rodrygo all absent and with the Spanish giants having also only been able to name a 19-man travelling party.

As a result, Ancelotti has confirmed that Raul Asencio will retain his place and start at centre-back against Liverpool.

“I see him well, with personality,” he said. “He’s always very good, focused. He did very well in the last two games and I’m convinced he’ll do well [on Wednesday].”

As for Alexander-Arnold, while he has made Liverpool’s matchday squad after a 14-day absence that has seen him miss Liverpool’s last two games, he will not be considered fit to start the match, though Slot says he could be given a run-out off the bench. Connor Bradley will therefore retain his place at right-back.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, has been asked about Everton’s struggles since he left Goodison Park and the Italian admits he still follows the Toffees closely.

“I follow the club, I follow the results. Call me after the game and I will talk to you about this (their struggles).”

