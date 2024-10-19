Fears that Real Madrid could launch an early move on Liverpool for Trent Alexander-Arnold have eased after Carlo Ancelotti effectively ruled out a potential move – while historical comments made by the player suggest he may prefer a move to Barcelona anyway.

The Liverpool assist machine falls out of contract at Anfield in just over eight months, with the Reds vice-captain eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement to overseas on a free transfer from January 1 – just 74 days from now. And with Real Madrid making the 26-year-old one of their top targets in 2025, fears that Alexander-Arnold could be lured away have gathered pace in recent weeks.

The Spanish giants’ wishes to land a new right-back have been exacerbated in recent weeks after the horrendous injury suffered by Dani Carvajal – the man Alexander-Arnold has been slotted to replace – after the 32-year-old ruptured two ligaments and a tendon in his right knee during the LaLiga win over Villarreal on October 5.

That will leave the 32-year-old facing the rest of the season on the sidelines and, with just five fit defenders in their ranks, it has been suggested Real Madrid could look to bring forward their planned signing of Alexander-Arnold forward to the January window.

However, speaking to the Spanish media, coach Ancelotti has ruled out that possibility and having named the two players he could call upon to deputise for Carvajal.

“We have Lucas Vazquez, we trust him. Then there’s Eder Militao. I see him well as a right back, yes,” Ancelotti said before adding: “I have not asked for new signings in January as last year we managed the situation well.

“Signing a player who will be good for Real Madrid is not easy. At the moment we are not thinking about it (signing a player in January).”

Trusted journalist James Pearce recently described claims that Liverpool could sell Alexander-Arnold in the winter window as “absolute nonsense”, while sources have told us that the player’s main focus remains on signing an extension to his contract on Merseyside.

Furthermore, and in a significant lift to supporters, we have also been told that officials at Anfield remain ‘calm and confident’ that Alexander-Arnold will sign on the dotted line.

Arne Slot has also opened up on speculation over the player’s future and is adamant he isn’t being distracted by the ongoing rumours, though the Reds boss has indicated he would like the situation resolved sooner rather than later.

“For me, it is not something I am wondering about,” Slot told the media. “If after the last game of this season is played then it might bother me to think ‘Are they here or not?’ But my main focus is now the short-term and I think in football it is mainly about the short-term – especially if you are a manager.”

He added: “These players are used to being linked with all the top clubs on a daily basis.

“If they have contracts or not. If you think they’re disturbed by these interests, then I think you don’t do justice to how strong they are mentally and what they are used to. This is part of our job.”

Everything Alexander-Arnold has said in public recently also indicate the player is in favour of staying, though comments made by the player back in 2020 suggest he feels more of an affinity to Barcelona than Real Madrid.

“I’d say my favourite other team would be Barca,” he told GQ in 2020.

“I feel as though they’ve got kind of the same values and beliefs as Liverpool, they like to bring players through the academy. I grew up watching Messi and that special Barcelona team, with Iniesta, Xavi, Henry, Eto’o.”

