Liverpool have reached a decision on whether or not to sack Arne Slot, while reports have now confirmed FSG’s top target, Andoni Iraola, has received a brand new approach.

Slot presided over a shambolic season at Anfield, though in the end, he did achieve the absolute minimum expected – qualification to next season’s Champions League.

Wild reports prior to the final round of matches claimed Slot would be sacked once the campaign concluded.

They were followed by FootMercato claiming Liverpool owners FSG had determined that if Slot were fired, they’d go all out to appoint outgoing Bournemouth boss, Iraola.

TEAMtalk’s insider, Graeme Bailey, has been able to confirm Liverpool have taken a close look at the Spaniard.

However, no move will be made after sources told Bailey Liverpool are sticking with Slot.

Liverpool won’t sack Arne Slot

Bailey explained on Monday: “Despite growing external pressure during parts of the campaign, TEAMtalk understands Slot and those around him have consistently believed Liverpool intended to continue with the Dutchman into next season.

“Liverpool’s hierarchy publicly confirmed an end-of-season review would take place following a frustrating campaign which ultimately ended without silverware, leading to growing speculation surrounding Slot’s long-term future.

“However, sources indicate the internal stance at Anfield has always been that Slot would be given further time – provided Liverpool secured Champions League qualification.

“TEAMtalk understands that objective was viewed internally as the key benchmark and once it was achieved, confidence grew significantly that the club would continue backing the former Feyenoord boss.

“Slot himself is understood to be appreciative of the support he has received from Liverpool’s hierarchy during a difficult campaign, although sources close to the Dutchman acknowledge he is fully aware another trophyless season would intensify pressure considerably among both supporters and decision-makers.”

Bailey concluded by stating: “Liverpool’s focus is now firmly shifting towards supporting Slot with structural and coaching additions ahead of next season with Etienne Reijnen’s arrival viewed as part of that process.”

As mentioned, Etienne Reijnen is primed to join Liverpool’s coaching staff. Slot worked with the Dutchman at Feyenoord and pushed for his arrival upon joining Liverpool in 2024.

Issues in gaining a work permit put the move on ice, but two years on, Liverpool are now providing Slot with his go-to man for set-piece strategy, and that’s an area in Liverpool’s game that is clearly ripe for improvement if this season was anything to go by.

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Andoni Iraola receives new approach

With Liverpool not pursuing Iraola, the 43-year-old must look elsewhere for his next job.

Crystal Palace have already made an offer, while Bayer Leverkusen are considering an approach.

However, an approach has now found its way to Iraola’s inbox and it comes from one of the biggest clubs in the world – AC Milan.

That’s according to Sky Sports News as well as trusted Italian reporter, Gianluca Di Marzio.

Taking to X, SSN stated: ‘AC Milan have approached Andoni Iraola’s representatives about becoming their head coach next season.’

Providing his take on the situation, Di Marzio wrote: ‘AC Milan have made initial contact, and are waiting to see whether this negotiation will progress or whether there will be other names on the Rossoneri’s list to replace Massimiliano Allegri.’

As mentioned, Allegri – along with several others in Milan’s hierarchy – have just been fired by Milan.

The seven-time European Cup/Champions League winners were well placed to qualify for next year’s UCL, but suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Cagliari on the final day that resulted in Milan slipping down to fifth.

As punishment for missing out on UCL football, Milan also dispensed with the services of CEO Giorgio Furlani, director Igli Tare, and head of scouting Geoffrey Moncada, on Monday.

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