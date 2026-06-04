Anodni Iraola has been confirmed as Liverpool's new manager

Liverpool have officially announced the appointment of Andoni Iraola as their new head coach after working quickly to agree a deal following the sacking of Arne Slot.

The 43-year-old emerged as the club’s top pick to replace Slot after the Anfield hierarchy were left impressed by his success with Bournemouth, who he led to Europa League qualification.

TEAMtalk revealed on June 2 that Iraola had given an official ‘yes’ to joining Liverpool, and now he’s set to lead the club into an exciting new era.

Iraola has penned a two-year contract with Liverpool and is set to be given the funds by Fenway Sports Group to shape a squad he feels can challenge for trophies domestically and in Europe.

“Really excited, really excited,” he told Liverpoolfc.com. “Because obviously you know about Liverpool, you know that it’s a big club, a massive club, one of the biggest in the world.

“But feeling inside and understanding a little bit more of this club, I always thought it’s a special club.

“You don’t need a lot of things to get attracted by Liverpool. Liverpool is Liverpool. But obviously, the atmosphere, the supporters, the club, the players, the chance for me to coach top-level players, the chance to fight for titles. I think it cannot be more attractive than this. It’s difficult to find it. So, really excited to start.”

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Liverpool to grant Iraola FIVE crucial signings

The focus for Liverpool will now shift to the transfer window, and TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, believes Iraola will look to bring in at least five new signings in key areas.

“I am told Liverpool’s transfer plans won’t change massively,” Bailey explained.

“They know what they need – a Mohamed Salah replacement, at least one central midfielder, full-backs (both left and right-sided) and, in an ideal world, another central defender.

“But [sporting director] Richard Hughes knows what Iraola likes. I would expect to see some of the decisions more tailored to the Spaniard’s style, but that is not a huge change in thinking.”

Sources believe that alignment is one of the biggest reasons why Iraola emerged as the preferred candidate and opted, for example, not to make a move for Xabi Alonso.

“That is part of the point,” Bailey added.

“Iraola is arguably more in tune with Hughes and Liverpool’s recruitment staff. That is the thinking and what I am being told.”

Liverpool’s hierarchy are also said to be hugely impressed by the former Bournemouth boss on a personal and professional level.

“I would say Liverpool are delighted with how talks have gone,” Bailey continued.

“Iraola is everything they expected. It is Hughes getting his man. I am told owners FSG and Michael Edwards are hugely impressed by him. They really think it is a fantastic fit.”

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