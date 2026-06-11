Andoni Iraola has given the thumbs up to double Liverpool deal

Alan Shearer has backed Andoni Iraola to secure the signings of two incredible talents for Liverpool this summer, with the Reds potentially having to fork out as much as £180million to seal a sublime double deal.

The Spaniard has replaced Arne Slot in the Anfield hotseat following Liverpool‘s disastrous Premier League title defence, with the Merseysiders scraping into the Champions League with their fifth-placed finish.

While centre-back Jeremy Jacquet will soon be arriving from Rennes, the experienced trio of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate have all left on free transfers.

So far, there’s been plenty of speculation over who Iraola will bring in to bolster a squad that underperformed this past season, and it’s no surprise to see the 43-year-old being heavily linked with players from his old club Bournemouth.

Striker Eli Junior Kroupi and midfielder Alex Scott are two top Cherries stars being linked with not just Liverpool, but the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and PSG.

But Shearer thinks there is a strong chance Iraola convinces the pair to head to Anfield in what would be a tremendous coup for Liverpool, should they pull it off.

Kroupi enjoyed a superb debut campaign on the south coast, netting 13 goals in 35 games in all competitions and impressing with his all-action displays, the majority of which came as a central striker although he can also operate deeper.

It was reported last week that Bournemouth’s initial asking price for Kroupi would be around £86m (€100m), but that figure has since skyrocketed to £100m (€116m), as per an i Paper report.

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Liverpool chasing two top Bournemouth stars

While Bournemouth are not actively looking to sell Kroupi or Scott, Shearer firmly believes both players could end up on Merseyside and working under Iraola again.

Indeed, Scott could be the perfect box-to-box midfielder the Reds need to compliment the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Real Madrid-linked Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai – although his price tag is now reported to sit at closer to £80m (€92.6m).

“I can see Bournemouth players following Andoni Iraola to Liverpool,” Shearer told Betfair.

“I totally understand why bigger clubs will be looking at their players because of their outstanding performances, particularly last season, though I guess Bournemouth fans will hate to hear this.

“We’ve said it many times and we’ll say it again: their recruitment at Bournemouth has been off the charts, so it is no surprise some of their players are being linked with big football clubs.

“That’s a great credit to them for the job they’ve done in getting those players there.

“I said months ago that the two players I would pick out of that team would be Kroupi Junior and Alex Scott.

“I think they’ve been absolutely outstanding this season for Bournemouth, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to me at all if they were to go this summer.”

While Liverpool could have a good shoot at signing Kroupi, if they can fend off the likes of Arsenal Chelsea and PSG, the Reds could face a real scrap with Manchester United to sign Scott, especially given that the Red Devils are likely to miss out on top midfield target Elliot Anderson.

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Shearer backs Iraola appointment

Meanwhile, Shearer has backed Liverpool’s appointment as Iraola as Slot’s replacement, adding: “Judging by Iraola’s performance at Bournemouth and the job he’s done there, it looks a good appointment.

“But you’re going a million miles up from Bournemouth to Liverpool in terms of the size of the football club.

“Liverpool is one of, if not the biggest club in the world in terms of scrutiny, how you have to play, and what you have to achieve.

“That’s always a gamble for someone who has not managed at that level. But he also has to be backed, and he deserves the opportunity because he’s been absolutely outstanding at Bournemouth.

‘Their recruitment has been on another level, and their performances, particularly this season, but other seasons too, have been absolutely superb.

“He deserves a shot at a big job, and this is one of, if not the biggest. It’ll be fascinating to see how he gets on. I’m not surprised they’ve chosen to go for him because of what he’s achieved at Bournemouth.

“Does he deserve an opportunity at a bigger club? Absolutely, yes. It’ll be fascinating to see how it goes, but I’m really pleased for him because the job he’s done at Bournemouth has been incredible.”

As for other top Liverpool targets this summer, the Reds remain optimistic of sealing a deal for Yan Diomande following a strong update from a well-informed journalist, while TEAMtalk can explain why a swap deal could prove key to unlocking a potential €120m transfer.