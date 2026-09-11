Iraola reveals whether Barcola and Gakpo will play for Liverpool vs Fulham

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has given the latest injury update on Bradley Barcola and Cody Gakpo ahead of the Premier League game against Fulham at Anfield on Saturday.

Barcola started for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The France international winger, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window for £123million, had to come off after 60 minutes, as the Reds went on to win the game 2-1.

After the match, Liverpool manager Iraola said about the injury to Barcola: “No, just cramps, especially with Bradley.

“We are kind of rushing him a little bit.

“We wanted him there, but at the end we decided to say give us what you have then that’s the most he has.

Gakpo did not play for Liverpool against Atletico at all, with Iraola saying about the Netherlands international winger before the match: “Cody finished the game the other day against Ipswich with some adductor issues. Both sides.

“Nothing specific.

“[It is] not a proper injury.

“But we didn’t want to risk him, and I think it makes sense he can rest and hope we can recover him.

“If it’s not for the weekend, it’s for the next one.

“But I think even for the weekend he has a chance.”

Iraola has now provided an update on the two wingers, and Liverpool fans will be upbeat.

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Bradley Barcola and Cody Gakpo could play for Liverpool vs Fulham

BBC Sport quotes Iraola as saying on September 11: “We still need to train this afternoon.

“Barcola was just cramp.

“We have to evaluate how he is today, but there is no injury.

“I think he should be available if everything goes normal.

“Cody, we will see.

“We will try today and see if he is ready for tomorrow or if we need to wait until the next one.”

When asked about Hugo Ekitike’s recovery from his long-term injury, Iraola said: “There is a chance he could help us with the last two games of the [Champions League] group stage, but it is still very early to say.”

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