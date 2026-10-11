Andoni Iraola gives Dominik Szoboszlai update with Liverpool midfielder missing v Man City

Andoni Iroala has revealed why Dominik Szoboszlai was not available for Liverpool to face Manchester City, adding to the star players on the Reds’ sidelines.

Liverpool were forced to face table-topping City without Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak. Both men suffered injuries during the international break, for the Netherlands and Sweden respectively, and it was known days ago they wouldn’t feature.

But the absence of Szoboszlai in the Liverpool squad was more of a shock, which Iraola was forced to address ahead of kick-off.

He told Sky Sports: “We have some injuries, but I trust, 100 per cent, my team.

“He’s [Szoboszlai] another one coming from the international games. He came with an overload, he felt tight hamstring. He’s tried pushing through training but he was not feeling 100 percent.

“We will have to wait.”

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Updates on Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak

Liverpool were without top assister Gakpo and top scorer Isak to face City.

Earlier in the week, Iraola had explained their absences and how long both men would be out.

Per the Liverpool club website, he said:

“Alex Isak and Cody Gakpo will not play the game. They are not ready.

“Unfortunately for us, both got injuries during the international break. As a club manager, you are always waiting until the games end, that the doctor doesn’t call you and then gives you bad news.

“But in this case we’ve been unlucky with Alex and Cody – both of them are injured and they are not going to be involved on Sunday.”

“Cody has an ankle injury. He has had some before in his career and it’s a matter of him dealing with the pain because when you twist your ankle… it was a really bad tackle, I think.

“He is doing things individually but [he is] not ready for Sunday.

“And Alex has a thigh injury. It’s a small injury but it’s a muscle injury. The same [as Gakpo], whenever he feels ready.

“They both don’t look like long term – we will be analysing day to day. But they are not going to arrive on Sunday.”