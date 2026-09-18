Iraola stunned with dream next Liverpool signing to cost £130m

The right winger who could complete Liverpool’s attack won’t move for a penny less than £130m despite the connection he already has with Andoni Iraola, according to a report.

Liverpool pushed to sign three new wingers over the summer, and wound up with just two. Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola joined, but with Cody Gakpo retained, the elusive third arrival never materialised.

The end result is Liverpool have six left wingers (Barcola, Gakpo, Munoz, Ngumoha, Chiesa, Koumas) on their books and no specialist right winger. None of that sextet of wide men are left footed.

Accordingly, TEAMtalk have been informed Bournemouth’s Rayan, 20, is a player to watch over the coming windows, with Liverpool particularly keen.

The left-footer already has six senior caps for Brazil and is a known commodity to Iraola having played under Liverpool’s manager during the Spaniard’s time on the south coast.

There is understood to be a release clause in Rayan’s contract worth £130m, though reports differ as to whether it becomes active in January or next summer.

In any case, what is clear is there’ll be no discounts for Liverpool and Iraola despite his links to Rayan and Bournemouth.

Liverpool must pay £130m to sign Bournemouth winger Rayan

That’s according to ESPN Brasil journalist, Bruno Andrade, who explained: “The idea in the European market is that people or clubs want to get ahead of the game because Rayan has been playing incredibly well.

“Clubs have the perception that whoever doesn’t get ahead will be left behind and miss out on the player. So they want to act in advance.

“The message is clear, obvious, and there won’t be a discount of even one cent.

“Whoever wants to sign Rayan in January, whether from the Premier League or another European club, has to pay the value of the clause.

“There won’t be a discount, there won’t be a lower payment. It’s either that (£130m] or the player stays.”

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And according to the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, if Bournemouth do stick to their guns on the £130m asking price, a move to Anfield is highly unlikely.

When speaking to Anfield Index, Steele stated: “I can’t see them spending that money when they’ve just whacked £123m on Barcola less than a month ago.”

He added: “I can’t see that one in January. Maybe one to talk about next summer, but I’m sure that other clubs will be looking at it as well.”