Liverpool v Man City: Andoni Iraola names Alexander Isak replacement in early team news

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has said that Lewis Koumas is ready to start in place of Alexander Isak against Manchester City and has also revealed whether Jeremy Jacquet is fit enough to play at Anfield this weekend.

The Reds will take on Man City at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.

Sweden international striker Isak will not play for Iraola’s side due to a thigh injury.

Netherlands international winger Cody Gakpo has also been ruled out of the match against Man City.

Iraola told Liverpool’s official website on Friday: “Alex Isak and Cody Gakpo will not play the game. They are not ready.

“Unfortunately for us, both got injuries during the international break.

“As a club manager, you are always waiting until the games end, that the doctor doesn’t call you and then gives you bad news.

“But in this case we’ve been unlucky with Alex and Cody – both of them are injured and they are not going to be involved on Sunday.”

Iraola continued: “Cody has an ankle injury.

“He has had some before in his career and it’s a matter of him dealing with the pain because when you twist your ankle… it was a really bad tackle, I think.

“He is doing things individually but [he is] not ready for Sunday.

“And Alex has a thigh injury. It’s a small injury but it’s a muscle injury. The same [as Gakpo], whenever he feels ready.

“They both don’t look like long term – we will be analysing day to day. But they are not going to arrive on Sunday.”

With Hugo Ekitike also on the sidelines, Lewis Koumas is now set to play as the central striker for Liverpool against Man City.

BBC Sport quotes Iraola as saying: “Even before, we don’t have Hugo Ekitike who is another very good striker but I am looking forward to have them available.

“We will maybe recover Fede Chiesa but he has not played any minutes, he’s recovering from an injury but he’s been doing a good job in the international break and training with the small group we had.

“For number nine, we probably only have Koumas right now but we have some other options.

“We have wingers who have played up front in other teams and I think we will put out an 11 with a level enough to compete.”

Iraola was also asked about calling on 21-year-old forward Koumas to lead the line in the absence of Isak, Gakpo and Ekitike.

The Liverpool manager responded: “Koumas has our trust.

“I don’t think it’s a big surprise, I always liked the player and he has already shown in important minutes that he has ready to go and we have also other players who can go in those positions.”

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Jeremy Jacquet available for Liverpool vs Man City

Iraola has also said that Jeremy Jacquet is ready to play for Liverpool against Man City.

Jacquet made two appearances for France during the international break, but the defender did not feature against Belgium.

Iraola told Liverpool’s official website about Jacquet: “Yeah, he’s fit, he’s ready to go.

“I think he didn’t play with the national team [in the] last game because of protection.

“But he should be fine. We still need to train tomorrow but he’s fine, yes.”

The Liverpool manager said about Jacquet’s start to the season, as quoted on BBC Sport: “He’s done really well.

“Firstly because he is a very good player, obviously you know Jacquet and you see clips of him but until you have him in everyday training you can’ really appreciate what he has.

“I am very happy for him personally because to make a debut in the national team, in a team like France who is difficult to have a chance [in], and I think he played really well and he should be happy. But still he has a long way to go.”

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