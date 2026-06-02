Andoni Iraola is on the brink of being named the new Liverpool manager

Liverpool are closing in on the appointment of Andoni Iraola as their new head coach after the Spaniard gave the green light to succeeding Arne Slot, and with details emerging on his length of contract and on the backroom team he plans to form at Anfield.

The Reds are hurtling towards the appointment of their new manager just a matter of days after parting ways with Slot, who was asked after an end-of-season review that followed a seriously underwhelming season at Anfield.

With the process moving quickly, TEAMtalk can reveal that Iraola has already said ‘yes’ to Liverpool in principle following initial talks over the weekend, with negotiations now focused on finalising the finer details of the agreement.

As TEAMtalk revealed on Monday, discussions between the two parties have accelerated in recent days and sources now indicate a deal is edging ever closer.

It’s understood that an agreement has been reached on personal terms and length of contract for the Basque tactician at Anfield. That deal is rumoured to be for an initial three years – the same as FSG agreed with predecessor Slot – though sources are yet to verify that claim and it’s understood Liverpool would prefer to keep that news under wraps for now.

With all that done, though, we understand the remaining talks centre around Iraola’s coaching staff and the structure of his backroom team.

The highly-rated Spaniard is keen to bring trusted Bournemouth assistants Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick with him to Liverpool, while fitness coach Pablo de la Torre is also expected to be part of the package should the move be completed.

With that four-man coaching team soon expected to be in place, there has also been speculation that a former Reds midfielder will be invited to form part of the backroom team to ensure that past connection between coaching staff and the club…

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Next Liverpool manager: FSG keen for quick decision with transfer focus next

Liverpool have been eager to conclude their search for a new head coach before the start of the World Cup finals and TEAMtalk understands they remain on course to achieve that objective.

Indeed, sources believe club overlords FSG are hopeful of having the appointment wrapped up by the weekend, allowing the club to turn its full attention towards summer recruitment plans.

Liverpool’s hierarchy want to make significant progress in the transfer market as quickly as possible and are determined to ensure their new head coach is heavily involved in the process from the outset.

The club’s decision-makers view alignment across all football departments as a key priority, with Iraola expected to have substantial input on transfer targets and squad planning.

That process should be aided by his existing relationship with sporting director Richard Hughes. The pair enjoyed a productive working partnership during their time together at Bournemouth and already share a strong understanding on recruitment strategy and football operations.

Liverpool believe that established connection can help streamline decision-making and accelerate plans ahead of a crucial summer window.

With Iraola having already given his approval to the move in principle and negotiations entering the final stages, Liverpool are increasingly confident they will soon be able to confirm the appointment and begin a new era under the 43-year-old.

With regard to new arrivals, it’s reported that Iraola has asked Liverpool to bring in five new faces this summer to help bring his high-intensity approach to life, with four more players after Ibrahima Konate destined to leave.

Perhaps the most high-profile arrival will be Mo Salah’s replacement on the wing, and with Yan Diomande the star they have set their sights on, an update on Tuesday morning revealed which of PSG or Liverpool the teenage attacker plans to choose.

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