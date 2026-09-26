Liverpool have confidence in manager Andoni Iraola despite the Reds’ underwhelming start to the new season, according to a reliable journalist, as the Premier League club announce Julian Ward as their new sporting director.

Iraola was appointed the Liverpool manager in the summer of 2026 on a two-year contract.

The Spaniard took over at Liverpool after parting ways with Bournemouth.

Iraola replaced Arne Slot as the Liverpool manager, with the Dutchman losing his job at Anfield despite winning the Premier League title with the Merseyside club in 2024/25.

Liverpool are sixth in the Premier League table at the moment with nine points from five matches.

Expected to challenge the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title this season, the Reds are already six points off the pace.

However, according to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, Liverpool have confidence in Iraola.

The reliable talkSPORT journalist made the comments about the Liverpool manager after the Premier League club appointed Julian Ward as their new sporting director.

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Liverpool have ‘confidence in Andoni Iraola’

Jacobs posted on X at 9:16am on September 26: “The decision to hire Julian Ward was driven by Mike Gordon, who resumed day-to-day oversight following the departure of Michael Edwards.

“Aim was to make an appointment at the earliest possible opportunity.

“Total confidence Ward is the right choice to lead football operations.

“Ward’s extensive knowledge of Liverpool, together with his longstanding relationship with the ownership, brings continuity.

“Yet Ward is now challenged with evolving the club’s sporting strategy.

“The belief in Ward is in many ways a reflection of the support for other members of the sporting leadership as well who have worked closely with him for several years.

“There also remains confidence in Andoni Iraola.

“Ward has extensive experience in squad planning, contract renewals and player development.

“And part of his role as FSG technical director included oversight of #LFC’s global talent strategy.

“The pathway for young players is a core part of this, and Ward will remain involved in this area.

“Ward will work with assistant sporting director David Woodfine, chief scout Barry Hunter, FSG director of football development Pedro Marques and the wider senior leadership team.”

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