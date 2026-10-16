Bradley Barcola: Winger explains why playing for Liverpool is EASIER than PSG and gives one-word Andoni Iraola verdict

Bradley Barcola has said that he finds it easier to play for Liverpool than for Paris Saint-Germain under Luis Enrique and has also given his verdict on Reds manager Andoni Iraola.

Barcola joined Liverpool from PSG in the summer transfer window for £123million.

During his time at PSG, the France international winger scored 39 goals and gave 37 assists in 152 matches in all competitions.

Barcola, who prefers to play on the left wing, won Ligue 1 thrice and the Champions League twice with PSG.

After a slow start to life at Liverpool, the 24-year-old is starting to show why the Reds paid £123m for him.

Barcola scored a hat-trick for Liverpool in their 6-3 victory over LASK away from home in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The winger is happy with how things are going for Liverpool at the moment and has praised his manager Andoni Iraola, describing him as “excellent”.

Barcola has also said that he finds it easier to play in the Premier League under Iraola because it is less tactical, noting how PSG manager Luis Enrique used him.

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Bradley Barcola on Liverpool vs PSG style

Barcola told Telefoot, as transcribed and translated by Goal: “Things are going well, and I’ve been able to get to know my teammates.

“There’s also an excellent manager who has brilliant ideas.

“I’m trying to adapt because the atmosphere here is completely different from what it was at Paris Saint-Germain.

“The English league is different, and I see it as less tactical.

“Perhaps that’s because we were playing under a manager who was extremely strict tactically (Luis Enrique).

“There are fewer changes on the pitch here.

“With my former manager I had to move into central areas and then out to the flanks for another player to take my place, whereas here it’s completely different.”

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