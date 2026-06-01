James Pearce has warned that Andoni Iraola will need at least five signings to bring the intensity back to Liverpool, and with the Reds now closing in on his appointment, the journalist has revealed his six major fears about FSG’s choice as a successor to Arne Slot.

Slot was mercilessly sacked on Saturday lunchtime after Liverpool‘s end-of-season review that followed a woeful campaign that had left them without silverware and barely claiming a fifth-placed finish.

While the decision had come as something of a shock, our correspondent Graeme Bailey had revealed why FSG felt they had little choice, citing two reasons why the axe fell on the 47-year-old Dutchman, who just a year earlier had guided Liverpool to the Premier League title.

The club’s owners will not hang around either, with former Bournemouth boss Iraola now set to be handed the reins and with his appointment quickly expected to be wrapped up.

The 43-year-old led the Cherries into European competition for the first time in their history and, famed for his high-intensity football, is seen by many as an ideal fit.

And while his style was moulded as a player under Marcelo Bielsa at Athletic Bilbao and bears strong similarities to that of Jurgen Klopp, Pearce is not convinced.

“I can understand the attraction,” The Athletic journalist told The Warm Up on talkSPORT.

“I think his record in the Premier League at Bournemouth is outstanding, especially when you frame it in the context of the elite talent and the best players that he’s lost in the last couple of years, yet to lead them to European qualification was brilliant for him.”

However, Pearce has caveated that by listing six reasons why Iraola is a risk, stating: “I think it’s a gamble if he is quite clearly the frontrunner.

“If it is him, it’s a gamble because, you know, there is a big difference in terms of managing Bournemouth and Liverpool. The pressure, the scrutiny, the expectation is on a completely different planet. I think also it’s different when you’re only managing one game a week and you don’t have those extra commitments.

“And of course, he hasn’t got that real European elite pedigree in terms of the Champions League.”

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Liverpool needed change of direction as Pearce lists what Iraola brings

Despite that, Pearce understands the attraction for Liverpool.

“But yeah, in terms of what he’s done, I can completely understand why, you know, why he is kind of at the forefront of their thoughts, especially because the sporting director, Richard Hughes, knows him so well from that time at Bournemouth and given him the job there.”

He continued: “When I’ve watched Bournemouth, I think what I love about them is the intensity they play at.

“That is something that Liverpool fans have kind of repeatedly kind of criticised Slot for over the course of the season. There hasn’t been enough tempo, there hasn’t been intensity, they’ve stood off teams, they don’t press high enough.

“I think it was telling that Liverpool yesterday were talking about needing a change of direction to go to a more kind of front-footed, aggressive approach.

“I do think from having watched Iraola’s Bournemouth, that is the way that he likes to play football.

“I certainly think he’ll get Liverpool running a lot more. That has been another complaint this season, not just in terms of the lack of quality, but they’ve been outworked far too often.”

Major squad rebuild needed with five signings touted

In light of that, Pearce thinks a major rebuild is required this summer and believes the Basque tactician will need a minimum five signings this summer to mould the side his way.

“It needs a lot of work,” he admitted.

“When you look at the fact that clearly the absolute priority is replacing Mohamed Salah on that right-hand side.

“All season, Liverpool have been blighted by a lack of pace and dynamism in wide areas. They need at least one winger, if not two.

“They’ve also got a situation through the middle where [Hugo] Ekitike is going to be out probably until at least Christmas, January time, with that ruptured Achilles. Can you really rely on [Alexander] Isak? There’s been nothing in his first year at Liverpool to suggest that you can.

“Then the lack of physicality in midfield, the lack of options in that department, has really hampered them as well over the course of this season.

“You’re saying they need at least one midfielder, potentially even two if Curtis Jones leaves. A lot of talk about interest from Inter Milan in him.

“We had confirmation that Ibrahima Konate is going. Liverpool are saying they’re reasonably well-stocked there because you’ve got [Virgil] van Dijk, you’ve still got [Joe] Gomez, you’ve got [Giovanni] Leoni coming back from a serious injury and Jeremy Jacquet coming in from Rennes.

“I still think they might need another centre-half.

“Right-back has been a huge problem for them because Conor Bradley got that really serious knee injury.

“They’ve had to play midfielders out of position at right-back, which weakens the midfield. There’s a huge amount to sort out, and that is why the Iraola one makes sense because he’s available.

“You can get him in the door quickly as well, which is important because the clock is ticking with the amount that needs sorting out this summer.”

With Liverpool closing in on Iraola, Fabrizio Romano says all other candidates are now out the window at Anfield after delivering a firm update on their pursuit of the former Bournemouth boss.

With FSG’s choice now clear, Stan Collymore has shared his verdict on the imminent appointment and appears well pleased with the club’s choice.

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