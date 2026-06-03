Andoni Iraola is set to become the new Liverpool manager

Liverpool are set to officially announce Andoni Iraola’s appointment imminently, and major changes are set to occur at Anfield both on and off the pitch, with two key figures set to leave and one former Reds favourite set to join his backroom staff.

Liverpool sacked Arne Slot on Saturday after a dismal 2025/26 campaign saw them fail to defend their Premier League title, and only just qualify for the Champions League.

The Merseysiders are wasting no time in replacing the Dutchman, and TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that Iraola has now given the Reds a firm yes to taking charge.

The former Bournemouth boss is expected to sign a two-year deal with Liverpool, and he will see off two Slot allies who are still technically employed at Anfield.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool coaches Sipke Hulshoff and Giovanni van Bronckhorst are ‘set to follow Arne Slot out of the exit door.’

As noted by the report, the news comes after fitness coach Ruben Peeters, who was Slot’s first backroom appointment after joining Liverpool, confirmed he was leaving.

“After two unforgettable seasons at Liverpool FC, it is time to say goodbye,” Peeters wrote on LinkedIn. “Winning the Premier League together will always be a special memory and the ultimate highlight of this incredible journey.

“But above all, I’m grateful for two years of going to work every day with such enthusiasm, surrounded by amazing colleagues and great people.

“Thank you to everyone at Liverpool FC for the trust, support and unforgettable moments.”

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Iraola planning major backroom reshuffle

The Echo note that Iraola hopes to bring assistant at Bournemouth, Tommy Elphick, to Anfield, with Elphick said to be a lifelong Reds supporter.

Joining alongside Elphick will reportedly be Pablo de la Torre, Shaun Cooper and Tom Webber.

Interestingly, according to a separate claim from journalist David Lynch, former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara could also join Iraola’s backroom team.

Despite rumours Steven Gerrard could be heading to Anfield to take up a role, Lynch believes Thiago is the more likely coaching appointment.

“I don’t think it’ll probably be Stevie, to be honest,” Lynch stated on Anfield Index, although he added that was his “personal view” and despite his admission that the legendary former captain would “probably walk over broken glass to get to Liverpool”.

With regards Thiago’s potential Anfield return, Lynch added: “I do expect there to be someone with a Liverpool background to come in and be part of that coaching staff. Thiago makes an awful lot of sense, so I wouldn’t rule out that possibility at all.”

The journalist also admitted that sources have confirmed to him that ‘someone with a Liverpool connection’ will be drafted in on Iraola’s coaching staff.

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