Stan Collymore reacts after learning ‘Andoni Iraola will be the next Liverpool manager’

Stan Collymore has given his verdict on Liverpool deciding to go for Andoni Iraola as their new manager following the sacking of Arne Slot.

On Saturday, Liverpool announced the departure of Slot as the manager, despite the Dutchman leading the Reds to Champions League qualification for the 2026/27 campaign.

Liverpool were long out of the Premier League title race, and Slot’s playing style was also publicly criticised by Mohamed Salah.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool aim to hire Andoni Iraola as their new manager.

Iraola is leaving Bournemouth and has been the subject of interest from Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen, too.

Sources have told us that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is personally keen on bringing Iraola to Anfield, having brought the Spaniard to Bournemouth.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also reported Liverpool’s desire to make Iraola their next manager.

Romano wrote on X at 12:57pm on May 30: “Andoni Iraola, set to become the next Liverpool manager as revealed earlier today!

“The negotiations will move forward quickly to get it done with formal steps but #LFC decision made…

“…Iraola will be the next manager.”

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has given his verdict on Iraola becoming the new manager, and he seems to be very pleased.

Collymore wrote on X at 2:22pm on May 30: “Very excited if Iraola gets the Liverpool job.

“Excellent coach with a defined style but not stubborn enough to stick with it if it doesn’t work.

“Great communicator so will deal with media honestly and with a bonhomie that the local journos will like and he makes average players good, good players great so plenty f positivity to work with.

“Big thumbs up here. Very good coach.

“Played an an excellent Athletic Club wit their own unique expectations too so no stranger to local and intense expectations.

“Good luck Mister!”

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Andoni Iraola plays ‘brave football’

Well-known sports journalist Melissa Reddy has also given her verdict on Iraola potentially replacing Slot as Liverpool manager.

Reddy wrote on X at 4:57pm on May 30: “I personally like Andoni Iraola, his brave football, and ability to make teams greater than the sum of their parts.

“I thought the natural next step for him was to gain European experience – especially Champions League – and work under more scrutiny before taking on a big job.

“He has proven he can coach through all manner of conditions, searching for solutions rather than excuses.

“His aggressive, fast, intense style would resonate at Liverpool, as would his all-in approach.

“It would be a huge jump though, which understandably has concerns”

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