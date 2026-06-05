New Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola is a ‘huge fan’ of Bournemouth winger Rayan, according to a report, as the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG0, suffer a blow in their quest to bring Yan Diomande to Anfield.

Following the dismissal of Arne Slot after a disappointing season, Liverpool have hired Iraola as the Dutchman’s replacement.

Iraola has arrived at Anfield after doing an extremely great job at Bournemouth, who have qualified for next season’s Europa League for the first time in their history.

It has now emerged that Liverpool could move for Bournemouth winger Rayan, with Iraola a big admirer of the Brazil international winger.

According to The i Paper, Iraola is a ‘huge fan’ of Rayan, who joined Bournemouth from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama in January 2026.

The 19-year-old Brazil international winger has scored five goals and given two assists in 15 matches in all competitions for Bournemouth so far in his career.

The report has claimed that Liverpool already had Rayan on their radar before Iraola’s appointment.

With Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool this summer, Liverpool have identified Rayan as a potential replacement.

Liverpool are ‘likely to’ firm up their interest in Rayan now, with the report claiming that Iraola’s arrival at Anfield has ‘opened the door for the Reds to make a move’ for the winger.

However, according to the report, the ‘expectation’ is that Rayan will ‘stay’ at Bournemouth until January 2027 at least.

Rayan is reported to have ‘a release clause’ of £130million ‘that activates in January’, and it ‘lowers in value in each subsequent transfer window’.

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Liverpool face Yan Diomande blow – sources

Yan Diomande is another young winger that Liverpool are keen on signing as a replacement for Mo Salah.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has long reported that Liverpool are in talks with Diomande’s agents.

Liverpool’s plan is to strike a deal with the agents of the winger before making a formal approach to RB Leipzig.

However, RB Leipzig are confident that the Ivory Coast international winger will stay for at least another season.

Sources have also told us that Diomande is not pushing for a move away from RB Leipzig this summer.

Liverpool have been planning to wrap up a deal for the winger before the start of the 2026 World Cup finals this month, but that is now extremely unlikely to happen.

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