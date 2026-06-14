Iraola ready to ‘sacrifice’ key Liverpool starter as ruthless ‘need to sell’ revamp accelerates

Liverpool are reportedly ready to offload a key midfield starter this summer, as they look to revamp Andoni Iraola’s first-team squad by making some major sacrifices first.

The Reds turned to former Bournemouth boss Iraola after sacking Arne Slot earlier this month, with the Dutchman paying the price for following up the club’s Premier League title-winning campaign with a fifth-placed finish this time around.

Liverpool legends Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson have already departed, while centre-back Irahima Konate was also allowed to walk away on a free transfer.

Cody Gakpo continues to be linked with a move to Tottenham, while Federico Chiesa has already admitted that he needs to move in order and resurrect his stalling career.

And, with the club actively looking at adding a top central midfielder this summer, rumours persist over the future of Real Madrid target Alexis Mac Allister.

Indeed, it’s been suggested that the Argentina star, who was a regular under Slot, is on the chopping block as Liverpool look to raise funds for a big-money new arrival.

Speaking in May about his client’s future, Mac Allister’s agent and father claimed: “Alexis has a valid contract until June 2028 and so far we are not speaking publicly with any other club.

“We believe that the club’s fans deserve this level of respect from the player. And so far the club has not negotiated with us to renew the contract.”

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Real interest continues as Liverpool ready to cash in on Mac Allister

Spanish giants Real Madrid have been particularly heavily linked with Mac Allister, who signed from Brighton in the summer of 2023 for an initial £35million, and now Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that the Reds could be ready to cash in.

O’Rourke said: “Liverpool have to wheel and deal in the market this summer to try and raise some cash to boost their own transfer kitty.

“Mac Allister is somebody that they could reluctantly cash in on.

“He still has good value and is a World Cup winner, so if he goes and has a good World Cup again this month, then that’ll obviously maybe bring other teams to the table as well.

“Liverpool, right now, are looking to strengthen rather than weaken the squad, but if they are needing to sell players, Mac Allister could be one of those that could be sacrificed.”

O’Rourke’s comments follow on from Fabrizio Romano also indicating how Mac Allister could be on his way this summer.

The reputed transfer insider recently said: “I am saying that in case of good proposal for the club and for the player, the situation of Mac Allister could eventually develop during the summer transfer window.

“So, I am telling you today this could be a topic. It’s not guaranteed, it’s not close, it’s not advanced, but could be a topic.”

As for what sort of fee the Anfield outfit could command for Mac Allister, it’s previously been stated that Liverpool are hoping to recoup in the region of £80m (€92.6m / $107m).

Meanwhile, two top sources have dropped huge hints Liverpool can now complete a gigantic double winger signing that would give Iraola the best attack in the Premier League.

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