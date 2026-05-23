Outgoing Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola wants to take charge of Liverpool, according to a reliable journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals the other candidates that the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), have identified should they sack Arne Slot at the end of the season.

With Liverpool yet to guarantee a place in the Premier League top five this season, there is still a chance that FSG could sack Arne Slot as their manager.

Liverpool are unlikely to slip up against Brentford at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, but even a win may not be enough for the Dutchman to keep his job at Anfield.

Slot led Liverpool to the Premier League title last season, but the Anfield faithful are fed up with the performances and results of the team in the 2025/26 campaign.

Mohamed Salah has publicly criticised Liverpool’s playing style under Slot, as the Egyptian winger prepares to leave Anfield for good at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk understands that Andoni Iraola is one of the managers that Liverpool are keeping tabs on, should they decide to part ways with Slot.

Iraola will leave Bournemouth at the end of the season and is on the hunt for his next project.

Bournemouth could finish fifth in the Premier League table this season, ahead of Liverpool, but even Champions League qualification would not change the Spaniard’s mind, according to ESPN journalist Julien Laurens.

It must be noted that Bournemouth have already decided to appoint Marco Rose as their manager after Iraola leaves.

When asked on ESPN FC if Iraola could reverse his decision to leave Bournemouth, Laurens said: “No.

“It’s a good idea, and it’s a bit of a shame when you get to that point, if they do make the Champions League, you would want to see him leading that team into the Champions League.

“Obviously, that would be very special, but, no, there’s no way back. He wants a step up and a bigger club.

“I think, for a long time, he was hoping that maybe Liverpool would get rid of Arne Slot and that would be the perfect fit for him.

“That’s not going to happen for now, so, you know, I don’t rule out the fact that he won’t have a club at the start of next season and he will take a bit of time to make sure that the right offer comes, which might come at Liverpool if Arne Slot doesn’t last until November, for example, that’s a strong possibility.

“But no, I don’t think he can stay at Bournemouth, and again I think he will be very particular in where he goes next, because he wants something quite big and something where he feels is the right project for him.”

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Liverpool have four candidates to replace Arne Slot – sources

While FSG admire Iraola, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has named three others managers that Liverpool are keeping tabs on.

Bailey said on May 18: “Sebastian Hoeness is hugely respected because of the work he’s done at Stuttgart.

“Julian Nagelsmann remains admired, while Matthias Jaissle is another coach Liverpool have looked at – especially given the growing appreciation for his tactical approach.

“But one name that repeatedly comes up is Andoni Iraola.

“He’s potentially available, he plays an aggressive high-intensity style that fits Liverpool’s football identity, and crucially, he already understands the Premier League.

“And people shouldn’t underestimate the Richard Hughes connection either. Hughes was instrumental in bringing Iraola to Bournemouth, and there remains huge respect there.”

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