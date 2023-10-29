Andre breaks silence on ‘irrefutable proposal’ Liverpool made as attention turns to January deal

Liverpool midfield target Andre Trindade has revealed he received an unexpectedly significant offer to leave Fluminense in the summer.

While he did not specifically name Liverpool, it can be inferred that they are the club he has been talking about, since there were plenty of reports about their interest over the summer and the club’s president, Marco Bittencourt, has already confirmed that the Reds were in contact for him during the most recent transfer window.

The motivation behind Andre staying at Fluminense was to help his current club in the Copa Libertadores, which they will shortly contest the final of against Boca Juniors.

With that in mind, Andre has explained why he thinks he made the right decision in the summer.

Andre told the Copa Libertadores’ social media channels: “In this past window I didn’t talk about it, the first time I’m going to talk in more depth will be now. It really was an irrefutable proposal from the club that plays in a big league.

“I think every player one day dreams of playing for a big club in Europe, in a big league. But I decided to keep my word because when the January window closed, [Fluminense manager, Fernando] Diniz arrived and told me that he wanted me here until the end of the year. We didn’t know that a proposal of that amount would arrive and I told him that, regardless of what happened, I would be there until the end of the season.

“It ended up passing and arriving in the middle of the year, we were still in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. It was a very difficult decision to make.”

READ MORE ~ Liverpool transfers: Bayern chief directly responds to Klopp interest in classy £96m forward

Andre unsure what future holds

The 22-year-old continued: “I think if I had accepted this proposal, I don’t know if I would have felt 100% comfortable because I had already agreed with Diniz. He really values his word, his honesty and he always speaks to I know that when we do the right things, good things always happen. And in January he told me that without a doubt, if I stayed I would gamble and my value would increase.

“For me I had not to think about these things and just do the right thing. Our team could be eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, we have to make the decision. Arriving at the final, everyone will say now that I made the right decision.

“I think it was a very faithful gesture on my part, to stay, to try to get this title, to try to help as much as possible. So today, regardless of whether our team advanced to the quarter-finals, semis, now the final or not, I was sure that I made the right choice. We are in the final now, we will do everything and I will give my life to win this title.

“At the end of the year, I don’t know what will happen, many things could happen. I’m sure that just having arrived here, knowing that it worked, was something that helped me a lot as a person and also helped me in my career. I think that as Diniz said, when we make the right choice, when we are faithful and when we act honestly, good things always happen ahead.”

Liverpool may still have room to accommodate Andre in January. Although they signed four other midfielders in the summer, only Wataru Endo naturally plays in a holding role. The Japan international is not a long-term prospect, so someone like Andre could become an alternative option for Jurgen Klopp to consider.

As stated, though, he might cost more than Liverpool would have been hoping for initially, while rumours also suggest his list of suitors is widening.