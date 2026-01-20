Liverpool plan ‘official offer’ for Brazilian star as FSG target ‘formal approach’ for €100m winger

Liverpool are planning to sign Andre from Wolves, according to a Brazilian report, while there is also speculation that Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are aiming to make a bid for Yan Diomande and bring him to Anfield in 2026.

On January 19, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported that Liverpool are planning to make major changes to their squad in the summer of 2026.

We understand that the defending Premier League champions want to sign a right-back, a left-back and a central midfielder, with bringing in a right-sided attacker on the agenda as well, should Mohamed Salah leave.

Liverpool plan ‘offer’ for Wolves star Andre

It has now emerged in the Brazilian media that Liverpool have identified a Brazilian midfielder playing in the Premier League as a top target.

According to RTI Esporte, Liverpool have ‘shown interest’ in Wolves midfielder Andre, who is expected to feature for Brazil at the World Cup finals in the summer of 2026.

Wolves will not send Andre out on loan next summer should they get relegated to the Championship, with the Premier League club hoping that the 24-year-old midfielder’s value will ‘increase’ after the 2026 World Cup.

‘Liverpool intend to make an official offer for the player’, according to the report, which has claimed that Wolves want at least €30million (£26.1m, $35.2m) for the former Fluminense star.

Andre has been on the books of Wolves since the summer of 2024 and is under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2029.

The Brazilian midfielder has made 60 appearances for Wolves so far in his career.

Wolves are at the foot of the Premier League table at the moment with just eight points from 22 matches, 14 points from safety.

As for Liverpool, the Reds are out of the Premier League title race this season and are aiming to finish in the Champions League places.

Liverpool plan ‘formal approach’ for Yan Diomande

Yan Diomande is another player that Liverpool plan to bring to Anfield in the summer of 2026.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 31 that Liverpool are among the clubs keen on Diomande.

Earlier this month, Diomande revealed his dream to sign for Liverpool, who are now said to be ready to bid for the RB Leipzig winger.

According to CaughtOffSide, Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) plan to ‘make a formal approach’ for Diomande in the coming months.

The defending Premier League champions reportedly view the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international winger as a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

The report has noted that RB Leipzig will not listen to offers below €100m (£87.1m, $117.4m).

Xabi Alonso aware of Liverpool admiration

Although Liverpool are not planning to sack Arne Slot right now, doubts remain on the future of the Dutchman as the manager of the Premier League club.

It is very likely that Liverpool will wait until the end of the season before making a decision on Slot.

Sources have told us that Alonso is a manager that Liverpool would love to hire should they sack Slot.

Alonso is without a managerial role at the moment, having parted company with Real Madrid earlier this month.

According to Marca, a Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication, Alonso is aware that he is ‘well-liked at Anfield’.

The report has claimed that Slot is ‘on the ropes’ at Liverpool, adding that the former Reds midfielder would be ‘his replacement’.