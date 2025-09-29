Juventus manager Igor Tudor has backed one of his best players to star for Liverpool, as a major signing that Arne Slot and Richard Hughes made in his position is struggling to do well.

Andrea Cambiaso has been on the books of Juventus since 2022 and is 25 years of age now, and Tudor believes that the Italy international is good enough to turn out for Liverpool.

Tudor, who replaced Thiago Motta as the Juventus head coach in March 2025, is of the opinion that Cambiaso is good enough to turn out for Real Madrid or Manchester City.

In the past, both Liverpool and Manchester City have been linked with Cambiaso, who is a versatile player and can operate as a right-back, left-back or further up the pitch as a winger.

The 25-year-old has made all four of his appearances as a left wing-back this season, while in the 2024/25 campaign, the Italian star featured 26 times as a left-back, with CalcioMercato reportung in November 2024 that Juventus valued him at €50million (£43.6m, $58.5m).

Tudor said during a press conference on Friday ahead of Juventus’ Serie A match against Atalanta on Saturday, when asked whether Cambiaso can play as a box-to-box midfielder, as quoted in Football Italia: “He can play as a mezzala.

“He has a different kind of mind, in a good way. As a full-back, he sees things as a midfielder. Sometimes he moves inside, and he feels the positions.

“I give the guys a bit of freedom to adapt on the pitch in the best way according to their qualities.

“He’s a top-level player. He needs to be more consistent in his performances, and he has to work and grow. It always depends on him.

“Potentially, he’s a player for the best clubs in the world, but it’s up to him to decide.

“He can play at Liverpool, Real Madrid or Manchester City, the top clubs in the world, but he has to say: ‘I’ll get there because every Sunday, I’m the best.’ If he says that, he can go and play there shortly.”

Andrea Cambiaso claim made amid Milos Kerkez struggles at Liverpool

Tudor’s praise for Cambiaso comes amid struggles for Milos Kerkez at Liverpool.

The Hungary international joined Liverpool from Bournemouth in a £40million (€46m, $53,6m) deal in what was hailed as a masterclass deal from Reds sporting director Richard Hughes.

The 21-year-old established himself as one of the best young left-backs during his time at Bournemouth, but the Hungarian has failed to replicate that form so far for Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot played Andy Robertson ahead of Kerkez in their opening Champions League game of the season against Atletico Madrid.

Kerkez was also at fault for Crystal Palace’s second and winning goal against Liverpool at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Former Liverpool player Don Hutchison said: “The bad decision in the build-up was Kerkez not clearing the ball with his right foot – he kicked it out cheaply for a Palace throw-in, and how they’ve made him pay. It’s a brilliant finish from Nketiah.”

