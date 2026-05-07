Liverpool ‘enquire’ about two-footed Paolo Maldini-like star to replace ‘club legend’

Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso, who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool have made a move to bring Andrea Cambiaso to Anfield in the summer transfer window as a potential replacement for Andy Robertson, according to an Italian journalist, and previous comments on the Juventus star show why he would be perfect for Arne Slot’s side.

Popular left-back Robertson will leave Liverpool at the end of the season when his current contract with the Premier League club runs out.

Liverpool’s official website described the Scottish full-back as ‘a club legend’ on April 9, and it is clear that the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), need to replace him with a high-calibre replacement.

Milos Kerkez is the number one left-back at Liverpool at the moment, but the Hungary international needs competition.

Kostas Tsimikas is unlikely to have a long-term future at Liverpool, given that Reds manager Slot decided to send him out on loan to AS Roma last summer.

Now, according to the Italian media, Liverpool have taken a shine to brilliant Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso.

Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale has reported that Liverpool have ‘enquired’ about the Juventus and Italy international left-back.

However, there are other clubs interest in Cambiaso, including Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Di Natale wrote on X at 2:18pm on May 6: “ESCL. Always keep monitoring the situation related to Andrea #Cambiaso.

“The teams that have enquired in the recent period, in addition to #Barcellona and #Milan, are #Inter, #Napoli, #Liverpool, #ManCity, and #Tottenham.”

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Andrea Cambiaso ‘can play at Liverpool’

Cambiaso is one of the best full-backs in Europe and is two-footed.

The 26-year-old, who is able to play as a left-back and as a left wing-back, has been on the books of Juventus since 2022 and is under contract at the Italian giants until 2029.

Cambiaso has scored three goals and given four assists in 44 matches in all competitions for Juventus this season.

AC Milan legend Mauro Tassotti worked with Cambiaso in his role as the Genoa assistant manager during the 2021/22 campaign.

Tassotti was so impressed with Tassotti that he subsequently compared him to the great Paolo Maldini.

The former Milan star told La Gazzetta dello Sport in December 2023: “I was immediately struck by Andrea’s ability to play both left and right. And above all his ability to kick with both feet.

“I haven’t yet understood whether he is right or left-footed. In this sense, he is similar to Paolo Maldini who however was much more powerful from a physical standpoint, had incredible charisma and was also very strong defensively, so much so that he ended his career as a centre-back.

“But Cambiaso has now made a rapid jump. In Bologna, he did very well. And at Juventus, when given the chance to play, he made the most of it.”

Tassotti added: “His best role? He’s a wingback who can play as a fifth defender in a 3-5-2 or a full-back in a four-man defence.”

Former Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur manager Igor Tudo recently backed Cambiaso to end up at Liverpool.

Tudor said about Cambiaso in September 2025: “He can play as a mezzala.

“He has a different kind of mind, in a good way. As a full-back, he sees things as a midfielder. Sometimes he moves inside, and he feels the positions.

“I give the guys a bit of freedom to adapt on the pitch in the best way according to their qualities.

“He’s a top-level player. He needs to be more consistent in his performances, and he has to work and grow. It always depends on him.

“Potentially, he’s a player for the best clubs in the world, but it’s up to him to decide.

“He can play at Liverpool, Real Madrid or Manchester City, the top clubs in the world, but he has to say: ‘I’ll get there because every Sunday, I’m the best.’ If he says that, he can go and play there shortly.”

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