Liverpool have been named in the Italian media as one of the clubs interested in an elite full-back who has been compared to Paolo Maldini, as the newly-crowned Premier League champions aim to replace the Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It has been a very successful season for Liverpool, who have just won the Premier League title. It was a remarkable feat for the Reds, especially as it is Arne Slot’s first year in charge of the Merseyside club.

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah and Dutch central defender Virgil van Dijk have signed new contracts, and there are talks that Alexander Isak could be on his way to Anfield from Newcastle United.

However, one dark cloud hanging over Liverpool is the future of Alexander-Arnold, who, unlikely Salah and Van Dijk, has not signed a new deal.

As things stand, the right-back will become a free agent this summer, with the Spanish media adamant that the England international will join Madrid.

Liverpool will need to sign a replacement right-back, and Calciomercato has revealed that the Reds could make a move for a Juventus star.

The report has claimed that Andrea Cambiaso is on the radar of Liverpool as the heir to Alexander-Arnold.

Manchester City are also said to be keen on the 25-year-old, with manager Pep Guardiola retaining an interest in him after trying to sign him in the January transfer window.

Juventus are willing to sell the Italy international for €40-45million (£34m, $45.6m – £38m, $51.3m) and have already identified Maxim De Cuyper of Club Brugge as a potential replacement.

While Man City want to sign Cambiaso as a left-back, it seems that Liverpool want to deploy him at right-back.

The 25-year-old is a two-footed player who has played 25 times as a left-back and five times as a right-back this season. In the 2023-24 campaign, Cambiaso played predominantly on the right side of midfield.

Like Calciomercato, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported in March that Liverpool were considering Cambiaso as a right-back.

Andrea Cambiaso compared to Paolo Maldini

Maldini is one of the greatest defenders of all time and won multiple league and Champions League titles with AC Milan.

While Cambiaso has yet to reach those dizzying heights, he has been compared to the Italian legend for his two-footedness.

Milan legend Mauro Tassotti worked with Cambiaso in his role as the Genoa assistant manager during the 2021-22 season.

The former Lazio defender was so impressed with Cambiaso that he subsequently compared him to Maldini.

Tassotti told La Gazzetta dello Sport in December 2023: “I was immediately struck by Andrea’s ability to play both left and right. And above all his ability to kick with both feet.

“I haven’t yet understood whether he is right or left-footed. In this sense, he is similar to Paolo Maldini who however was much more powerful from a physical standpoint, had incredible charisma and was also very strong defensively, so much so that he ended his career as a centre-back.”

“But Cambiaso has now made a rapid jump. In Bologna, he did very well. And at Juventus, when given the chance to play, he made the most of it.”

Tassotti added: “His best role? He’s a wingback who can play as a fifth defender in a 3-5-2 or a full-back in a four-man defence.”

