Andrew Robertson injury: Worst Liverpool fears realised following Jurgen Klopp update

Jurgen Klopp has revealed Liverpool’s worst fears regarding Andrew Robertson ahead of Saturday lunchtime’s Merseyside derby clash with Everton.

The Reds face their familiar foes at Anfield in the first derby of the season but they will do so without Robertson lining up in his familiar left-back role.

Speaking ahead of the game, Klopp revealed that Robertson is to have surgery on the shoulder injury he suffered playing for Scotland against Spain in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

“There is a little bit there, I think the decision is we go towards surgery,” said Klopp.

“There is a little chance we could try without but talking to pretty much all experts it looks like surgery will be the best thing, especially in the long term definitely, and that means he is out for a while.

“I don’t know exactly how long but it is shoulder surgery so not exactly an easy one.

“In my experience you can train pretty quickly again but not football-specific because you have to be careful of challenges and all these kind of things so he will be out for a while.”

Meanwhile, Klopp admits he is uncomfortable whenever his record in the derby is mentioned.

The Liverpool boss, who has only lost one of his 18 derby matches in charge, said: “It is uncomfortable when you tell me about my record. I couldn’t be less interested in what happened in the past.

“We aren’t thinking about this; we understand the importance of the game, the pressure. I can’t remember enjoying the thought of a derby.

“There is a lot of intensity before a ball is kicked. We have to channel that in the right areas, with all the extra motivation from outside, make sure you play the way you want. That gives you a chance to win.”

