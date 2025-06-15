Andy Robertson wants to join Atletico Madrid, who are banking on Liverpool doing them and the player a huge favour, according to a report.

The dynamic duo of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson played a monumental part in Liverpool’s success during the Jurgen Klopp era. The Reds were arguably the most offensively capable team from deep in world football thanks to those two players.

The pair notched a combined 159 assists in a Liverpool shirt and no defenders in Premier League history have provided more EPL assists than Alexander-Arnold (64) and Robertson (60).

However, in a summer of great change at Anfield, both players could depart in the same window.

Alexander-Arnold has already embarked on a new chapter in Spain with Real Madrid. He could soon be joined in the Spanish capital by Robertson who is the dream signing at left-back for Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano broke that news on Saturday and providing a follow-up, revealed “initial talks have already started.”

The transfer guru has now shed more light on the situation when speaking on his YouTube channel.

The headline-grabbing snippet from a Liverpool perspective is Atletico Madrid do NOT want to pay a transfer fee for the 31-year-old.

Robertson still has a year remaining on his contract, though Atleti hope Liverpool will allow the full-back to leave for nothing out of respect for his stellar eight-year service.

“Robertson already opened his doors to this possibility,” declared Romano. “Robertson would be keen on a move to Atletico Madrid, try to move to Spain, same agent as Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“So imagine in the same summer the two full-backs from Liverpool, Trent on the right and Robertson on the left are moving to Madrid, Real Madrid and Atletico so that would be a special derby.

“But an important point to mention is Atletico Madrid hope to get this deal done for free, so with the player leaving Liverpool on good terms with the green light from the club, or for a small fee.

“This is the hope of Atleti. Then Liverpool will have to give an answer to that. Let’s see what’s going to happen, the player is keen on a move to Atletico Madrid. One to watch for sure in the next days.”

Change of plan at Liverpool

Milos Kerkez has agreed personal terms with Liverpool who are finalising a deal worth £40m-£45m with Bournemouth.

After Robertson showed dramatic signs of decline last season, Kerkez would have usurped the Scot in Liverpool’s starting eleven even if he were to stay for the final year of his deal.

Robertson clearly sees the writing on the wall and rather than warm the bench next year, is ready to secure a move away and continue starting regularly.

The initial expectation was Liverpool would offload Kostas Tsimikas and retain Robertson as Kerkez’s back-up.

But with the path to Atletico Madrid now opening up, it could be Robertson who goes and Tsimikas who stays.

Robertson lifted nine major trophies with Liverpool and cost just £8m (prior to add-ons) when signed from Hull City in 2017.

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Liverpool near £90m sale of two attacking stars as Fabrizio Romano states player’s ‘desire’

🔴 Liverpool to smash £100m barrier AGAIN in sensational transfer raid on Prem rivals

🔴 Next THREE Liverpool targets after Florian Wirtz named – but Slot must make sacrifice first

VOTE: What should Liverpool do with Andy Robertson?