Liverpool left-back Andy Roberson’s agents are in talks with Celtic over a move to Celtic Park in the summer of 2026, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals Fenway Sports Group’s (FSG) plan regarding the Scottish star, with Tottenham Hotspur still keen on him.

Robertson was close to a move to Tottenham from Liverpool in the winter transfer window. Liverpool were willing to sell the Scottish left-back to last season’s Europa League winners for £5million (€5.7m, $7m).

The Scotland international himself was willing to swap Anfield for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Liverpool eventually pulled the plug on the deal following the injury to Joe Gomez.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has since reported that Tottenham remain keen on a 2026 summer deal for Robertson, whose current contract with Liverpool runs out at the end of the season.

Sources have told us that Celtic are also keen on securing the services of the 31-year-old on a free transfer.

Robertson was at Celtic as a youth player, but he failed to make it through to the first team.

Celtic will be able to offer Robertson good wages, especially as the defending Scottish Premiership champions would not have to pay any transfer fee for him.

Sports Boom has now reported that Robertson’s agents are in talks with Celtic officials over a move to Celtic Park as a free agent in the summer of 2026.

The report has claimed that ‘talks have already begun between Robertson’s representatives and bosses at Parkhead’, adding that ‘a return to Scotland is increasingly likely after this summer’s World Cup in North America’.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Liverpool plan for Andy Robertson – sources

While Celtic will fancy their chances of signing Robertson, we understand that Liverpool have plans to hand him a new deal and stop him leaving Anfield.

Sources have told our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Liverpool are considering handing Robertson a one-year or two-year contract.

We understand that Liverpool value the former Hull City defender’s leadership.

Even though Robertson is not the first-choice left-back under manager Arne Slot, Liverpool still view him as an integral part of the team and want to keep him at Anfield for at least one more year.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Midfielder ‘review’, Newcastle raid

Meanwhile, Liverpool will conduct a ‘review’ on a midfielder at the end of the season, with Real Madrid confirmed admirers of him.

Liverpool are also said to be keen on signing a Newcastle United defender in the summer of 2026.

And finally, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has revealed Liverpool’s stance on bringing Trent Alexander-Arnold back from Real Madrid.