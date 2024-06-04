Veteran Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has provided an update on his future at the club while also commenting on the arrival of Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement.

The 30-year-old Scotland international has played a pivotal in the club’s success during Klopp’s incredible reign on Merseyside, winning eight trophies including the Premier League and the Champions League.

However, a new Liverpool era has now begun and skipper Virgil van Dijk recently sparked fears of a potential changing of the guard when he revealed he was not sure what a Slot-led Reds side could look like next season.

Since then, it’s been reported that Bayern Munich made a move to try and land Robertson, who could end up being one of a few high-profile Anfield exits.

Bayern are hunting the former City man as Real Madrid continue to be heavily linked with Alphonso Davies. However, Robertson insists he is still fully committed to Liverpool and can’t wait to get going under Dutchman Slot.

Asked whether he had held discussions with Klopp’s successor, Robertson told Sky Sports: “No, I’ve not spoken to him yet. I think he’s leaving us to focus on the Euros, I think he’s done that with all the players.

“But yeah, an exciting new challenge. Obviously, the old era was pretty special and I’ve got a lot to be thankful for with that manager. But I’m obviously excited now by the new manager coming in, new ideas, a new voice, and I’m really excited about what could come with that.

“Look, I’ve got pretty big stuff coming up before that so I’m not really given it much thought and then, obviously, I’ll try and switch off physically, mentally, like I always try and do.

“Then come pre-season it will be full focus on the new era at Liverpool and trying to get off to the best possible start, helping in every way possible to try and make that successful for him as well.

“But I’ve got no doubts that we can keep that momentum going and from all the reports we’ve had, the manager is very good and I can’t wait to see that up close.”

Liverpool fans urged to give Slot time

Robertson also hopes Liverpool supporters will go into the post-Klopp era ‘open-minded’ and give Slot time to make his mark at the club.

He added: “You have to be open-minded because the last eight or nine years were pretty special and we just knew the way it was going.

“All other clubs were changing managers and things like that but we knew what we had and what we were going to get.

“And now, they’re going a bit into the unknown from the fans’ point of view, but it has to be exciting. The squad is in a good place, we had a good season in the Champions League.

“Yes, it could have been more and things like that, but the aim at the start of the season was to get back in the Champions League and we ended up with a trophy as well. You have to take that as a positive now that the season has ended.”

