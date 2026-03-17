Liverpool star lifts lid on Arne Slot sack reports as Anfield chief backed to ‘find the answers’

Andy Robertson has lifted the lid on how Liverpool are planning to bounce back after recording just one win in their last four games to leave Arne Slot facing continued speculation over his future on Merseyside.

The Reds were booed off after failing to beat a virtual Tottenham reserve side on Sunday, following on from a Premier League defeat to bottom side Wolves and a 1-0 reverse against Galatasaray in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie.

Progress in the FA Cup was sealed against the Molineux outfit in between, but Robertson has urged his Liverpool teammates to “stand up” to the growing scrutiny of their spluttering season and potentially save Slot’s job in the process.

“I don’t think we really hit a bump in the road last year,” he said. “Everything went probably as smoothly as you could have imagined in terms of his first season, but also in terms of our season.

“This season’s been a bit more up and down, that’s a fact. But he’s [Slot] stayed calm, he’s obviously trying to find answers as well.

“Him and all the experienced lads are trying to put a finger on why the consistency’s not been there. Everyone’s trying to help him and we’re all pushing in the same direction.

“But obviously the pressure is a bit bigger on all of us at the minute because the results aren’t there. You have to perform, you have to get the results and when you don’t get that then the scrutiny is bigger.

“He’s faced a lot more scrutiny than he did last year, so have we as players. It’s up to us to stand up to that. We’re all good enough to be at Liverpool and it’s up to us show that.

“If we do that, I’m sure we can turn the tide back towards the way we want it to go.”

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Still plenty for Liverpool to play for

Robertson added: “We can’t give up trying, we need to keep trying to fight through it. I know time’s running out, I know games are running out but we’ve got a chance to get into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and we’re still in the FA Cup and then we have to sort out our league form.

“In terms of Champions League qualification, this club demands it. The fans demand it. We’ve got such a good relationship with the Champions League and this club has to be in the Champions League year in, year out.”

Ahead of their clash with Galatasaray, Liverpool have been eliminated from Europe the last four times they have lost the first leg. Indeed, their only success in that scenario in almost a decade is the famous fightback in the UCL semi-final against Barcelona in 2019, a game in which Robertson himself featured.

“We were 3-0 down and nobody gave us a chance,” he said. “A lot of people give us a chance in this tie. You have to rely on your experience and the lads that have been in this position before and also the young lads to bring that fresh energy and that’s where you get the right balance in the squad.

“It’s important we show the best version of ourselves. And if we do that as a team, then I believe we’ve got enough quality within our changing room to win.

“Anfield, under the lights, our fans being in that stadium; they’ve been here before and they’ll be here many, many times in the future as well. They always produce special nights.

“But we have to give them something to shout about. We have give them to cheer, we have something to get off their chairs and off their seats. If we can do that, then we know the Liverpool fans react off that.”

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