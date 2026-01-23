Liverpool get ‘green light’ for instant Andy Robertson replacement as Fabrizio Romano reveals update

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is on the verge of sealing a shock move to Tottenham Hotspur, and Arne Slot has a plan to cover for his absence for the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old Scottish international is an iconic figure at Anfield, having spent almost nine years at the club, winning nine major trophies in the process.

But this season, Robertson has fallen down the pecking order, with summer signing Milos Kerkez generally getting the nod to start, and now he’s set to take on a new challenge in the Premier League.

Reliable journalist David Ornstein exclusively revealed earlier today that Tottenham are ‘advancing’ in negotiations to sign Robertson on a permanent deal.

That information was later backed up by Florian Plettenberg and Fabrizio Romano – two other well-regarded journalists.

Reports suggest that Robertson is ready to complete the move and will join on a contract until 2027.

According to a new update from Romano, Liverpool already have a plan in place to fill the void that’ll be left by Robertson until the season’s end.

He reports that Kostas Tsimikas, currently on loan from the Reds at Roma, is now expected to return to Anfield.

The 29-year-old signed for Roma on a season’s loan in the summer but has featured infrequently for the Italian giants, starting just four games in Serie A.

Roma are now prepared to ‘green light’ Tsimikas’ early return to Anfield, where he will become the new back-up to Kerkez, when Robertson leaves.

“Understand AS Roma have already given green light to Kostas Tsimikas return to Liverpool if Robertson joins Spurs,” Romano posted on X.

“It’s almost over between Tsimikas and Roma with #LFC ready to welcome the left back again. No recall clause but club to club contact [ongoing].”

