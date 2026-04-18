Liverpool star has ‘an agreement on everything’ with Tottenham – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson will join Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window if the north London club stay in the Premier League, according to Fabrizio Romano, and TEAMtalk can reveal that the Scotsman is not the only player who has such an agreement in place with Spurs.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on April 12 that Robertson and Tottenham have an agreement over a 2026 summer move.

The Scottish left-back will leave Liverpool as a free agent at the end of the season, and Tottenham plan to snap up his services on a free transfer.

Sources have told us that Tottenham reached an understanding with Robertson earlier this year when they tried to sign him in the January transfer window.

We understand that newly-appointed Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi is on board with the idea of bringing Robertson to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

There is interest in the 32-year-old Scotland international left-back from Celtic and Hull City, too.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now reported on the agreement between Robertson and Spurs, claiming that the transfer will go through should Tottenham retain their Premier League status for next season.

Tottenham are currently third from bottom in the Premier League table with 31 points from 33 matches, a point behind 17th-placed West Ham United, who have played 32 matches.

Romano said about Tottenham and Robertson on his YouTube channel: “One player you already knew, I told you, is Andy Robertson, the Scottish left-back who is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season on a free transfer and is set to join Tottenham if they stay up in Premier League because, according to my information, there is already, in this case, an agreement on everything between Robertson and Tottenham, depending on Premier League status, and so that’s going to be a crucial step.”

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Tottenham Hotspur have Marcos Senesi agreement – sources

Robertson is not the only Premier League star that Tottenham have reached an agreement with, with sources telling us that Marcos Senesi, too, could join last season’s Europa League winners.

Senesi will leave Bournemouth at the end of the season when his current contract with the Cherries runs out.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that an agreement on personal terms is now in place between Senesi and Tottenham.

However, the 28-year-old Argentina international central defender will only move to Tottenham if they do not get relegated to the Championship.

We also understand that Barcelona could make a move for Senesi if the Catalan giants are unable to strike a deal for Inter Milan central defender Alessandro Bastoni.

Romano added about Senesi: “The club in advanced negotiations with Marcos Senesi is Tottenham Hotspur.

“The conversation is very advanced, but nothing will be signed until Tottenham know they will be in Championship or in Premier League, and so that’s the status, but these two deals could be ‘here we go’ in case Tottenham stay in Premier League.”

Robertson and Senesi are not the only soon-to-be Premier League free agents that Tottenham are keen on, though.